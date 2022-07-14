Animal Flow: Chris Hemsworth’s favorite routine that requires no equipment and strengthens the muscles

These can be fromback and forth movements, transitions or flowsthe latter for the most advanced”, explains Cheek. “According to the profile of these, we also insert some yoga postures, which is a practice that has some similarities in terms of positions.”

Likewise, To get started, the Conil-Resort fitness manager recommends repeating a few simple patterns until they are automated, since the important thing in this practice is to unite the different movements through sequences. “Once different exercises and variations have been internalized, we can chain them into movement sequences.” Lastly, Carrillo recommends some displacement-based exercises for a first training routine. AnimalFlow successfully:

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Animal Flow initiation routine

Repeat the following routine x 20 times. Rest two minutes in each 10 repetitions and 5 between each type of movement.

Bear Walking

Start on all fours and lift your knees so they’re at a 90-degree angle and a few inches off the ground. Crawl forward starting with either hand and the opposite foot, alternating sides to move across the floor.

Primate Sideaway

Squat down and bend one leg into a lap. Move your body laterally by lifting both feet into the air and then gently landing on the ground, mimicking the movements of a primate. To facilitate this movement you can keep your body close to the ground and keep your feet on the ground.

crab reach

In a crab position, with your feet flat on the ground, knees bent, hips a few inches off the ground, and both palms with fingers facing back, take one hand off the ground and stretch your arm back while pushing the hip up hard. Meanwhile, try to open your pectoral muscles and keep your eyes on the ground. Repeat with both sides.