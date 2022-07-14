Ana de Armas confesses the reasons for her breakup with Ben Affleck

Maria Estevez The Angels

Spanish Cuban actress Anne of Arms, 34, maintains her faith in Hollywood despite the setbacks of fame. Happy in the city of New York, the actress has given her first interview in ‘Elle’ magazine, after breaking up with Ben Affleck and leave the city of Los Angeles. The young woman admits that she fled LA after her breakup with Affleck. “The paparazzi hounding and media attention was horrible. That’s why I left the city.” De Armas had been in LA for seven years before joining Affleck and experienced the public scrutiny firsthand. “Experiencing that level of persecution made me realize that this was not the place for me. It got a little too much. There is no escape there. There is no way out. I felt anxious all the time because I always felt like something was missing.” De Armas and Affleck, 49, confirmed her relationship on Instagram in May 2020 when she posted photos of the actor for his birthday. The two met while shooting the movie ‘Deep Water’ and dated for around 10 months. Their romance became the stamp of happiness: on romantic vacations in Costa Rica, eating kisses in Palm Springs, walking hand in hand through Ana’s native Cuba. When they were the refreshing couple of the pandemic, they filmed in the middle of the desert rapper’s ‘Before the World Ends’ music video Resident where they appear kissing. The couple, who for months was the focus of the paparazzi in Hollywood, ended their relationship because they had different life plans. The romance between Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck surprised everyone when it came to light, mainly because of the age difference between the two, 16 years, and because Ben was the father of three children who required his constant attention. In a matter of weeks, Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck became protagonists of the pandemic. Photos of her walking her dogs or buying coffee went viral and the fact that the actress was the new Bond girl in the movie ‘No Time to Die’ and that she was starring in ‘Blonde’, where she plays Marilyn Monroe, made his name be on everyone’s lips. Increasingly tied to the life of her boyfriend, Ana even got to know Jennifer Garner, Affleck’s ex, and pick up their three children from school. In August 2020 they moved in together and when everything seemed headed for a wedding, de Armas called Ben in January 2021 to end the relationship. The actor, who acknowledged having suffered from the breakup, rebuilt his life with his ex Jennifer Lopez Who is he engaged to?

Latin temptation lives in New York



Almost a decade ago Ana de Armas decided to go to Hollywood, but it is this year when many bet on her to get the Oscar for ‘Blonde’. The film, which has received the seal of not suitable for minors due to its erotic charge, is inspired by the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates and combines fictional elements with detailed episodes from the life of the actress.

The project has been underway for 12 years, and before the final election, actresses such as Jessica Chastain either naomi watts. Financed by the independent production company Brad Pitt, Plan B Entertainment, the film represents the consecration of the Spanish Cuban in Hollywood. Speaking to ‘Elle’ magazine about imagining a Latin version of Monroe, Ana said that she refuses to be pigeonholed. “Play Marilyn as she was in the script. I don’t want to put a fruit basket on my head every time I do a role. I hope she sees me as an actress without labels. That is my hope, to be able to show that Latin actresses can do anything if we are given the time to prepare, and the opportunity. The book on which the film is based, published in 2000, was a bestseller and very well received by critics. The author Joyce Carol Oates, 84, was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize and best book of the year in the United States. ‘Blonde’ will hit screens this coming fall, before landing on Netflix. In it we can see the Marilyn of the Cuban actress distilling sensuality. Referring to diversity, de Armas noted: “She is definitely changing; it is getting better. But it’s hard to know now, being in my position, because I know it’s not the same for everyone.” Now, De Armas lives happily in New York with her boyfriend, the Tinder executive, Paul Boukadakis, whom she met shortly after breaking up with Affleck. For Ana, fame can be a curse. “Fame is what made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it also made Norma the most invisible.” Ana admits that she had seen the public examine the lives of other artists, but when it happened to her, everything changed. Going through that confirmed my fears. In Los Angeles there is no escape.