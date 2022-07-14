An off-road hero: Harrison Ford celebrates his 80th birthday by putting on the Indiana Jones hat again

Ford initially studied Philosophy in college and enrolled in a theater workshop where he found his true calling.

Harrison Ford, one of the great heroes of cinema, turns 80 this Wednesday.

And he has just put on the “Indiana Jones” hat again for the fifth installment of this saga invented by Steven Spielberg. Its premiere is scheduled for next year.

In addition to the adventurous archaeologist, Ford was in his career: Han Solo in four “Star Wars” movies; and Rick Deckard in two installments of Blade Runner.

During the 1960s and 1970s, he couldn’t find papers to his liking, so he devoted himself to carpentry.

In 1977 Han Solo would arrive, from Star Wars, the role that catapulted him to world fame. At first the director George Lucas did not think about giving the role to him. He had in mind, according to the specialized Hollywood press, Al Pacino. But Ford ended up winning him over and went down in history as Chewaca’s iconic space mercenary sidekick.

Then came “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” 40 years ago. The actor made three other films with the same character created by Lucas and Steven Spielberg, and is now preparing for the premiere of the fifth installment of the saga, which is scheduled to hit theaters in June next year.

Ford also starred in “Blade Runner” in ’82, Ridly Scott’s futuristic classic.

His role in the 1986 film Sole Witness earned him his first and only Oscar nomination.

Among his other notable feature films are “Game of Patriots”, “The Fugitive” and “Presidential Plane”. In the latter he played the president of the United States, kidnapped along with his family on his own plane.



