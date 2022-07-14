An elite gift: the luxurious car that Ferrari gave to Carlos Sainz after his arrival at the team

After a day to forget in Austria, Carlos Sainz Jr. It is fourth in the drivers’ world championship. The driver from Madrid achieved his first victory in Formula 1 in his 150th Grand Prix. In this context, it is key to highlight an iconic gesture by Ferrari after the arrival of the Spaniard.

The truth is Carlos Sainz jr. He was announced as a Prancing Horse driver before the end of the 2020 season. That is how the Madrid driver went on to occupy the seat vacated by Sebastian Vettel, who left for Aston Martin. In that sense, it is key to highlight the iconic car that the Scudería gave to the Spanish.

The Spanish driver received a confidence boost

The arrival of Carlos Sainz jr. a Ferrari meant a key contribution to finish third in the last constructors’ world championship. In addition, the Madrilenian obtained more points in the past campaign. Prior to his arrival at the Italian team, the Spaniard stood out for driving a Volkswagen Golf, a sedan that does not correspond to the personality of a driver in the premier category of motorsports.

It was like that Carlos Sainz Jr. he received a Ferrari Portofino, a two-door supercar. The vehicle is one of the most recent models of the Italian team. In fact, its production began in 2018 and it is the heir to the California T.

The Ferrari Portofino accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in less than 3.45 seconds and it takes 9.8 to reach 200 km/h and its maximum speed is 320 km/h. It is a model designed for speed fans and its cost is around 200,000 euros, money that the Madrid driver ultimately saved.

It was the first gift from Ferrari to Sainz

Panorama

It is key to keep in mind that round number twelve of the Formula 1 world championship will be held the weekend of July 22 to 24. The French Grand Prix will be the stage where Ferrari will seek to recover from the abandonment suffered by Carlos Sainz in Austria, where its engine caught fire.

Similarly, the Italian team scored a key victory in Red Bull territory, but reliability problems reappeared. This is how the Scudería missed the opportunity to shorten ground in the constructors’ world championship with the abandonment of Pérez.