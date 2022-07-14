America booed Henry Martin for “getting in the way” of a disallowed goal

Enrique Martinez Villar

Azteca Stadium, Mexico City / 07.13.2022 22:59:53





The Performances by Henry Martin in recent months with America they are not forgiven by the fans, who continue booing at all times to the Yucatecan striker at the Azteca Stadium. To make matters worse, this Wednesday was taken as “villain” for being “guilty” of having Álvaro Fidalgo’s goal annulled that would have meant the victory against Toluca.

The boos and insults towards the Mexican became stronger when came out of change in the second halfbecause the fans who gathered made him notice their dissatisfaction with him, although in this game he lacked opportunities in front of the goal and his misplacement in which he apparently hindered Tiago Volpi cost the annulment of Fidalgo’s shot .

This whistle towards Martín comes from the last tournament, where in every local game he was booed, even when he touched the ball, and the fans believe that he has not given what was expected of him. for sample, throughout the 2021-2022 season he scored just six goals.

Of those six goals, four have been so far in 2022, a drought that has taken its toll not only on the azulcrema club, but also on its chances of appearing in the final list of the Mexican National Team for the Qatar World Cup 2022competing with Rogelio Funes Mori and Santiago Giménez, who already know what it means to score this season.