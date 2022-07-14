Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp: appeal rejected

Amber Heard’s attempts to get the verdict in the defamation trial against Johnny Depp overturned did not help her much.

According to various US media, the courts of Virginia They did not accept the appeal that the actress’s lawyers filed a few days ago, arguing that one of the jurors was “false” since her age did not correspond to that indicated in the documents she had presented.

Although the judge He accepted that there was an error, he also explained that the defense should have filed the objection much earlier, in addition to the fact that he does not perceive any attempt at fraud, so there are not sufficient reasons to annul the sentence or repeat the judgment.

The appeal was the last resort that the actress had to avoid paying the amount of 10 million pesos to her ex-husband, after she refused to reach an agreement, for which she would now be obliged to cover the entire debt.

As if this were not enough, the protagonist of “Aquaman” faces a new lawsuit, since the insurance company that protected her, New York Marine and General Insurance Companyhas decided to sue her because she not only wants to get rid of the lawsuit that Heard maintains against her ex-husband, she would also not be willing to cover any expenses related to the media judgment.

The documents have already been presented in court and, according to several media outlets, what the insurer asks is that it be absolved from having to cover the defense fees of the protagonist of “Aquaman”, in addition to not being obliged liquidate the 10 million dollars that were awarded to Depp, as compensation for damages.

Heard hired the insurer in July 2018 and, according to the contract, was covered with a million dollars for any situation that could arise, including civil ones; however, now they allege that the actress acted with intent when accusing Depp of having violated her, for which they would be absolved of all responsibility, since California insurance law establishes that: “an insurer may be liable for the negligence of an insured party, but is not insured for a loss caused by the intentional act insured.