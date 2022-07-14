All zip line locations in Fortnite

Zipline locations are spread across the map in Fortnite Season 3 Chapter 3, so we’ve got the best places to visit to find one and complete any challenges that require its use.

There are plenty of new ways to get around the Fortnite map this season, from the armored Battle Bus to rideable wild animals, but you can always count on the trusty old zipline for a quick getaway.

Zip lines are usually found on the edges of cliffs or mountains and allow you to traverse large sections of the map in a short amount of time. They can also be used to go up (or down) from very high places.

Some weekly challenges also require you to find ziplines, which can leave you scratching your head since they’re not marked on the Fortnite map. Luckily, we’ve got all the zipline locations you need below.

Where to find all the zip lines in Fortnite

There are loads of ziplines dotted around the map, but some of the easiest locations to find are Shify Shafts and The Daily Bugle, as well as Loot Lake, which is just north of Tilted Towers.

You can see all the zipline locations marked on the Fortnite map below:

Ziplines are often grouped together on the map, so you could go an entire match without seeing one if you don’t go through the right places or landmarks.

Once you’ve found a zip line, using it is as simple as walking up to it and pressing the interact button (for example, the square on PS5). You can also brake and exit a zip line whenever you want.