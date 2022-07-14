All the other celebs who have decided not to have children and why

Even in the world of celebs there is the stereotype that, to be truly complete, you need to form a family. There are those who decide to give life to a small tribe, see Brangelina, and those who instead claim their freedom of choice. The list of celebs who have decided not to have children is quite long and detailed and everyone has decided to give a voice to their non-parenting, even pressured by frequent questions from the media, let’s face it. Among them,Jennifer Aniston was continually the target of the paparazzi who have repeatedly announced her possible pregnancies or insinuated bizarre reasons for her choice.

The actress of Friendstired of conspiracy theories, commented on the constant insinuations to Allure: “I don’t like [la pressione] that people exercise on me, on women, about the fact that you have disappointed yourself as a woman because you did not procreate. I don’t think that’s right. You may not have a baby coming out of your vagina, but that doesn’t mean you’re not being a mother: dogs, friends, children of friends. This is constantly being said about me: that I was so career-oriented and focused on myself; that I don’t want to be a mother, and how selfish I am. ”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Jennifer Aniston is not the only star to have raised her voice about it, the list gets longer with Keanu Reeves, Mary J Blige, Jared Leto who a ES Magazine she said, “I think it’s really important to be there if you have kids. I have a lot of … things to take care of.” For several stars, the prospect of an uncertain future contributes to the decision not to leave heirs. As Miley Cyrus explained to Elle“We have been handed a planet of shit and I refuse to pass it on to my son. Until I hear that my son would live on a land with fish in the water, I will not bring another person to face this world.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“I probably would have been unhappy,” Angelica Houston explains simply The Guardian while Helen Mirren told a British Vogue: “It wasn’t my fate, I kept thinking it would be, waiting for it to happen, but it never happened, and I didn’t care what people thought … They were just boring old men asking me. And every time they said, ‘What? No children? ‘ I replied ‘No! Fuck you! ‘”. Oprah Winfrey decided to throw the question on irony insteadtalking with THR: “If I had kids, they’d hate me. They’d end up on the equivalent of the Oprah show talking about me; because something in my life would have hurt them.”

Two actresses also expressed themselves about the expectations of the company, Renée Zellweger and Kim Cattrall, with diametrically opposed views. The protagonist of Bridget Jones told in the past to the Times: “Motherhood was never an ambition. I don’t think so. I never had expectations like ‘when I’m 19 I’ll do it, and when I’m 25 I’ll do it’.” Kim Cattrall instead explained to The Oprah Magazine: “When I was 5, my fantasy was to have a hundred dogs and a hundred babies. I realized that a lot of the pressure I felt was coming from outside sources and I knew I wasn’t ready to take that step towards motherhood. a biological mother is not part of my experience. ”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io