All the movie premieres and what we recommend seeing this weekend in theaters

The month of July will reach the equator with an anomaly in theatrical releases. This week, there will be news on both Thursday and Friday. Join us in our review of the billboard this friday july 15which comes with several interesting options, including some of the most anticipated releases of July.

Film novelties for the next seven days include a Christmas comedy in the middle of July such as Father there is only one 3the sequel to the popular family saga of Santiago Segura; the unseen agentthe Netflix blockbuster that will make a technical premiere in theaters before reaching the platform on July 22, and Pigone of the most acclaimed performances in Nicolas Cage’s career.

The recommended billboard premieres for July 15

‘The invisible agent’





Address : Joe Russo and Anthony Russo

Distribution : Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Regé-Jean Page, Alfre Woodard, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Scott Haze, Callan Mulvey, Robert Kazinsky, Deobia Oparei, Dhanush, Jimmy Jean-Louis , Dana Aliya Levinson

Gender : Spy Thriller

: Spy Thriller Duration : 122 minutes

: 122 minutes Synopsis: CIA agent Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, is broken out of a federal prison recruited by his supervisor, Donald Fitzroy, Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned death merchant. But now the tables have turned and Six is ​​the target, hunted around the world by Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA partner who will stop at nothing to take him down. Agent Dani Miranda covers his back. She will need it.

‘Father there is only one 3’ (June 14)





Address : Safe Santiago

Distribution : Santiago Segura, Toni Acosta, Leo Harlem, Carlos Iglesias, Silvia Abril, Loles León, Diego Arroba "El Cejas", Martina D'Antiochia, Calma Segura, Luna Fulgencio, Carlos González Morollón, Sirena Segura, Luna Lopez, Marta González de Vega, Antonio Resines, Natalia Aguero Avecilla

Gender : Comedy, Christmas

: Comedy, Christmas Synopsis: Christmas is coming. The children accidentally break a Nativity scene figurine from their father’s collection and must by all means get an equal one, the problem is that it is a unique antique piece. Sara, the eldest daughter breaks up with her boyfriend, Ocho, who will try to recover her favors with the help of her father-in-law, Javier. Precisely Javier’s father-in-law, Marisa’s father, will be welcomed into the family home to spend the holidays after her recent separation, which will not leave Javier’s mother, Milagros, indifferent. Rocío, the folklore of the family, who has been playing the Virgin for several Christmases, is relegated this year to playing the shepherdess, something that her father, Javier, is not willing to assume.

‘pig’





Address : Michael Sarnoski

Distribution : Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin, Nina Belforte, Gretchen Corbett, Dalene Young, Julia Bray, Darius Pierce, Elijah Ungvary, Brian Sutherland, David Knell, Sean G. Tarjyoto, Tom Walton

Gender : drama, thriller

: drama, thriller Duration : 92 minutes

: 92 minutes Synopsis: A truffle hunter who lives alone and isolated in a wild area of ​​Oregon, returns to Portland to recover his beloved truffle pig, which has been stolen.

More billboard premieres

‘Between life and death’ (June 14)





Address Giordano Gederlini

Distribution : Antonio de la Torre, Marine Vacth, Olivier Gourmet, Tibo Vandenborre, Fabrice Adde, Nessbeal, Alexandre Bouyer, Lila Jonas, Marie Papillon, Noé Englebert, Christophe Seureau, Vadiel Gonzalez Lardued, Wim Willaert

Gender : Psychological Thriller, Drama

: Psychological Thriller, Drama Duration : 100 minutes.

: 100 minutes. Synopsis: Leo Castañeda, a Spaniard living in Brussels, works as a subway driver. One night he witnesses the suicide of Hugo, his son, of whom he had not known anything for more than two years. After what happened, Leo begins to investigate the causes of his death and discovers that he was involved in a robbery. The search for answers will lead him on a dangerous investigation and face his own past.

‘In front of you’





Address : Hong Sang-soo

Distribution : Lee Hye-young, Cho Yun-hee, Kwon Hae-hyo, Shin Seok-ho, Lee Eun-mi, Kim Sae-byeok, Ha Seong-guk, Seo Young-hwa, Kang Yi-seo

Gender : Drama

: Drama Duration : 85 minutes

: 85 minutes Synopsis: A few days ago, a veteran actress returned to her country, South Korea, and broke into her sister’s house. A filmmaker, some years younger than her, has asked her to join her project and, after a polite refusal, they have agreed to meet for the first time. Downtown Seoul is full of narrow lanes that are home to tiny old fashioned bars, and that’s where they’re found. As they get drunk, it suddenly rains and thunders.

‘So long, Don Glees!’





Address : Atsuko Ishizuka

Gender : Anime, comedy, drama, adolescence

: Anime, comedy, drama, adolescence Duration : 95 minutes

: 95 minutes Synopsis: Roma is a boy who lives in a rural town somewhat far from Tokyo in which he doesn’t quite fit in. Together with Toto, another outcast, he forms the group “Don Glees”. Both hope that their relationship will remain the same even if they separate when Toto leaves for high school in Tokyo. “Hey, do you want to see the world from a bird’s eye view?” High school freshman summer vacation begins with these words from Drop, the newest member of “Don Glees.” As a result of these words, Roma and his friends are forced to search for a missing drone to prove his innocence when they are accused of starting a forest fire. It doesn’t take long for a little summer adventure to turn into a big adventure that will change their lives forever.

‘Between two sunrises’





Address : Selman Nacar

Distribution : Mücahit Koçak, Nezaket Erden, Ünal Silver, Bedir Bedir, Burcu Gölgedar, Erdem Senocak, Mustafa Sönmez, Cihat Suvarioglu, Banu Fotocan

Gender : social drama

: social drama Duration : 91 minutes

: 91 minutes Synopsis: After a worker is seriously injured in Kadir’s family business, Kadir is forced to make a moral decision that will affect his dreams, his family and the life of the injured worker’s wife.

