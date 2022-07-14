Alex Rodriguez opens up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez: “We had a great time”

Ads

Without rancor. Alex Rodriguez is opening up about her relationship with ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and has nothing but flattering things to say about her.

“Look, we had a lot of fun,” Rodriguez, 46, said of his relationship with the Marry Me star during Wednesday’s July 13 episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast.”

He added: “Above all, we always put children at the center of everything we do.”

The former New York Yankee went on to praise Lopez, 51, for the talent and dedication he displays throughout his career. “Here’s what I’m going to tell you about Jennifer, and the other day I was telling some of my colleagues here that she is the most talented human being she has ever seen,” he said. “The hardest worker. And I think that today she is the greatest live performer in the world that she is alive ”.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. Evan Agostini / Invision / AP / Shutterstock

Rodriguez, who shares daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, revealed that since his separation from Lopez, “life is beautiful” and has been “very lucky” to wake up every morning. thankful “for my health [and] my beautiful daughters ”, which he refers to as his“ greatest gift ”.

Explaining that his children are “the number one goal in my life”, the businessman recalled how “my father left me, my mother and my two brothers when I was 10”, prompting him to promise that if given “an opportunity to be a father, this will be my number one responsibility.”

The third baseman and the lead singer of “Waiting for Tonight” began dating in February 2017, and then closed in April 2021. The news came two years after Rodriguez’s proposal.

“We have realized that we are better as friends and we can’t wait to stay that way,” they said in a joint statement at the time. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared activities and projects. We wish the best for each other and for each other’s children ”.

In June, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the “On the Floor” artist “really wishes Alex the best,” but has “completely moved on” from her ex.

“He doesn’t think about Alex. Their relationship has been full of drama and that’s the last thing she has time for in her life, “the insider explained, adding that Lopez is” very happy “with boyfriend Ben Affleck” and is planning this next chapter. with him”.

The “Let’s Get Loud” artist rekindled her romance with the 49-year-old Good Will Hunting actor in the spring of 2021, just months after she officially ended her relationship with Rodriguez. Affleck then asked Lopez the question in February, nearly two decades after they canceled their first engagement in 2004.

In addition to reconnecting with the Argo star, the Anaconda actress has focused on work and her 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Rodriguez, for his part, also moved on after his split from Lopez, with a source telling us exclusively in June that he found “great chemistry” with fitness model Kathryne Padgett.

While the insider tells us that the MLB All-Star and the 25-year-old bodybuilder “haven’t given their relationship a title yet,” the two have been “out in recent months” and “sparks are flying.”

