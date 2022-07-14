Adam Sandler in a charismatic and authentic performance in “Hustle”

Adam Sandler’s latest movie for Netflix is ​​the sports drama “Hustle,” in which he plays basketball scout Stanley Sugerman. While Sandler is best known for his over-the-top comedy, he’s also had some serious roles, including in “Uncut Gems” and the excellent “The Meyerowitz Stories.” “Hustle is a mix of the two.” It’s grounded drama, with a touch of humor, but not the raucous or crude comedy Sandler is known for. It’s a simple feel-good underdog story.

After years as an international scout spending most of his time in hotels eating fast food (and there’s enough product placement in the first few minutes to cover plus some Netflix password sharing), Stanley is promoted to assistant coach of the Philadelphia 76ers by his boss, Rex Merrick (Robert Duvall).

The promotion is short-lived, however, as Rex dies and his son takes over, causing Stanley to revert to being a scout and being sent to Spain to find a new player.

Adam Sandler has been repeatedly accused throughout his career playing mostly variants of himself in his adult child roles. Still, it’s arguable that he’s never embodied a character as close to himself as Stanley Beren: a lanky guy with charisma who has retained his goofy boyish sense of humor well into his fifties, which is sometimes funny-funny and other times. sometimes weird-fun.

Stanley also shares his love of basketball with Sandler, who has dedicated his own foot routines to the game and has numerous stories of engaging in friendly and competitive battles with fans on public basketball courts.

And at the risk of reading too much: when Stanley, who has already done a lot at his job, is once again reduced to his latest wrong decision, it seems as if he is the real Sandler, who then collapsed into the void; he looks, but tries to smile politely.

In this sense, “Hustle” is something like the cinematographic brother of “The Way Back”, the basketball drama with Ben Affleck as an alcoholic coach trying to get his life back on track.

Finally, the two films also share a notable lack of vanity on the part of their well-known stars: while Affleck’s film therapy session retains the awkward moments of a withdrawal story and begs for surprisingly little pity, but mostly understanding, from Sandler is allowed to play a sympathizer in Hustle.

Still, Sandler is content to excel with numerous assists on “Hustle” instead of constantly pushing himself forward to land dunk after dunk. Sandler plays Stanley as a headhunter (and career advisor) who gets tired of his job and occasionally loses interest for a moment, but returns when he thinks he’s found the next big thing. But once Stanley finds Bo Cruz, he doesn’t see himself as the center of his own comeback story.

Hustle’s biggest problem is that Sandler’s understated performance he still has to carry the story, wisely written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters, as if he were the only axis: Juancho Hernangómez, also in real life an NBA star discovered in Spain, as expected brings the physique of a natural basketball. And Bo’s hesitation about whether he’s inspired, amused, or annoyed by Stanley’s methods is believable.

Other than that, “Hustle” unfortunately demonstrates neither the facial complexity nor the captivating camera presence to convey his character’s ‘Rocky’-esque rise from raw nobody with potential to capable athlete.

Basketball fans are rewarded in the process with a multitude of cameos from familiar faces, all of which, not evident in a Sandler production, are seamlessly woven into the story.

This way, unsuspecting viewers aren’t constantly pulled out of the movie just because they don’t recognize someone right away.

On the professional acting side, Queen Latifah as Stanley’s equally witty and thoughtful wife, Teresa; Ben Foster as the arrogantly sleazy crew chief and Robert Duvall in a small role as Stanley’s ardent supporter all make a positive but not lasting impression.

Jeremiah Zagar’s address is more succinct: the director of “We The Animals” presents the material in an emphatically unspectacular way, as if he wanted to go against one or another convention anchored in the script. Even the almost mandatory stair-climbing training, including the ‘Rocky’ pose, films him as distant, as if the camera were Stanley’s silent assistant, running breathlessly after the scout and watching him wear down his protégé, yet admiring him with pride. from afar. .

This imagery, which dispenses with the pathos, takes a certain boost from the sports scenes, in which Zagar also plays with a lot of blur to underline Bo’s focus problems.

However, it reliably underscores the emotional world of the two main characters, and is even able to pleasingly substantiate some awkward and forced-looking passages of dialogue through their distance.

The same applies to Dan Deacon’s catchy, pulsating, yet pleasantly offbeat film score when measured by genre standards.

“Hustle” is more conventional than “Uncut Diamonds” or “Punch-Drunk Love,” but the deftly staged underdog story gives Sandler plenty of room for a performance that’s as charismatic as it is authentic.