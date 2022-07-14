ADAM SANDLER: CLAW AND OTHER THINGS

Adam Sandler has always seemed interesting to me, capable as he has been of delivering very minor comedies (even irritating) but also significant films, permeated with nuance and subtle complexity. Through Netflix I have seen his recent Garra (Hustle), by Jeremiah Zagar, which he qualifies for that happy second group of his filmography. In it, Sandler plays Sandy Sugerman, an NBA talent recruiter who really wants to be on the court as a coach. On one of his international trips, Sandy meets and recruits Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez) from Madrid, a phenomenal street player who could be his “door back” to top basketball after being fired by the Philadelphia 76ers. In this context, the film grows as an apt look at the sharp behind the scenes of high-performance professional sports, but also as a journey of redemption for both Sugerman – stuck in his history of unfulfilled dreams – and Bo, marked by a violent past. and family situations that limited his talent to night games in betting parks. From this, it is basketball that flourishes as Garra’s great disembodied character, since the film shows that he knows (very thoroughly) what he is talking about. And not only in terms of professional success and money, but mainly – much more relevant – in terms of the essential features of the sport itself: that which derives in the pleasure of playing it, in the joy of teaming up to share it, with the satisfaction of triumph as the icing on the cake. And it is clear that, in all this, the figure of Sandler is fundamental. He does not feel acting, but as someone who loves and knows basketball deeply. His performance is therefore outstanding; of such conviction and sincerity, of such precise nuance (in and out of the playing field) that you almost wonder why he dedicated himself to acting and not to winning victories with long 3-point shots. So Garra deserves recognition, as does his central protagonist, who is joined by Queen Latifah in the role of his wife. By the way, Lebron James is one of the producers of the film, because, they say, he knows one or two things about the subject.

Now, let’s continue with Adam Sandler, through two other films that were very positive for him. One of my favorites is Spanglish (2004), by James L. Brooks, where the need for affective communication springs from the soul and not from the language, even though the tensions of this truth operate between a Mexican domestic in search of sleep American (Paz Vega) and a successful American who supposes he has “fulfilled” it (Sandler), until he understands that said dream is not half as captivating as hers. Spanglish reflects on family ties and on the paths that those ties travel, sometimes in reverse. A work of emotional richness, in which the clash of cultures is illustrated from the correct perspective: that of the distinctions of identity and not that of a “superiority” (artificial, of course) of one of the parties. Like those of Sandler and Paz Vega, the other performances are also remarkable, including that of our Cecilia Suárez.

Also noteworthy, of course, is Embriagado de amor (Punch-drunk love; 2002), by Paul Thomas Anderson. In it Sandler plays the mini-entrepreneur Barry, marked by a childhood of humiliation. Barry doesn’t go out with girls because he feels uncomfortable with them, the tape being the recount of how the guy transforms that stigma. Along the way, an abandoned harmonium, dozens of boxes of pudding, a sexual hotline and a trip to Waikiki beach take on paper, confirming (in a single night) that love is possible even in the midst of surrealism. A powerful film that surprises for its sharp critical notations and for its ability to capitalize –in favor of a project with a soul– the hidden facets of Sandler’s personality: the one that frequently, according to some critics, “drinks from a hostility to flower of skin, to detonate irrepressible before a treacherous society”.

– Ad –

