Actress Ana de Armas spoke of her “horrible” relationship with Ben Affleck

Cuban Ana de Armas recently revealed details of her relationship with Ben Affleck. According to the actress, her experience was “horrible” to the extent that it forced her to leave Los Angeles after seven years of living there.

In an interview for Elle, the famous was questioned about her relationship with Ben Affleck, which ended in 2021. Ana’s response surprised the public, as she stated that it had been a very bad experience and gave the reasons.

Armas told the publication that the paparazzi and media attention she received for the romance was “horrible.”

Ana de Armas said that she had seen how other celebrities were harassed by the media, but she had never experienced it until she began a relationship with Ben Affleck.

Although the couple seemed to have a solid relationship and Ana even met Jennifer Garner. In August 2020, he was seen moving into her house, but after spending the holidays together, they canceled their plans to live together.

He finally decided to leave Los Angeles to take care of his mental health.

“You always have the feeling of something you don’t have, something missing. It is a city that keeps you anxious… Going through that confirmed my thoughts about: ‘This is not the place for me,'” said the Cuban actress.

This decision would be the reason why her relationship with Affleck ended, because she wanted to move, but Ben had to stay in the city to be near his children.

