A rumor that Zendaya is in “Stranger Things 5” is too much for fans to handle

Ads

Although it’s only been a few weeks since the end of Stranger Things season four, speculations about the show’s fifth and final season have already begun in earnest. One of the craziest rumors about the upcoming season is that Euphoria star Zendaya will be joining the show. Understandably, people were excited about the possibility of this happening, but is there any truth behind the rumors?

Article continues under commercials Will Zendaya be in “Stranger Things 5”?

As much as many may love that Zendaya joins the show, it looks like it’s not likely to be in the cards. According to HITC, the rumor that would join the cast was initiated by a fan of both the show and Zendaya on TikTok. A user with the @baconwithsyruppp handle posted a video on July 12 with a text stating that Zendaya had been cast and would appear in the new season.

Source: Getty Images The article continues under the ad

“The Duffer Brothers have just confirmed Zendayas gunna (who will be) in Stranger Things 5,” read the exact text.

This of course got a lot of people excited, but there have been no official reports to confirm the text of this video. It appears, therefore, that this user misled people into posting this report, perhaps in hopes that the rumor would lead to Zendaya actually being chosen.

There will be no new characters in the last season.

The reason it’s almost certain that Zendaya won’t appear in the final season is because the Duffer brothers, who write and direct the show, have confirmed that there will be no new characters introduced during the show’s final season. This alone almost completely belies Zendaya’s casting, although it’s possible the Duffers are lying or deceiving us about how the final season will actually unfold.

Article continues under commercial Addison Rae is rumored to be joining the cast.

Zendaya isn’t the only one rumored to join the cast. TikTok star Addison Rae was rumored to be joining the cast ahead of season 4, and she is also rumored to be joining before Season 5. Like Zendaya’s voice, though, it seems like this is nothing more than hopeful speculation from Addison’s fans wanting to see her appear on the show.

@baconwithsyruppp

♬ original sound – logan Source: TikTok The article continues under commercial The main group of “Stranger Things” will work together in season 5.

Stranger Things season four saw the show’s core group geographically separated, and they spent nearly the entire season in that state. In season five, however, the Duffers have confirmed that the cast will reunite and the show’s core group of characters will work together to correct the fallout from the end of season four.

It’s unclear exactly when that fifth and final season will arrive, but fans are already chewing to see more of the show. Stranger Things 5 ​​may not feature Zendaya, but it will likely be pretty good nonetheless.

Ads