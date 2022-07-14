a boost for sustainable development

The 2014 Climate Summit is remembered as one of the most important in recent years. In addition to the impressive opening speech of the event by the actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio, which went viral on social networks, that summit laid the foundations for the structuring, a year later, of the Paris Agreement and, later, for the shaping the 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The fundamental principle of this agenda is “leave no one behind” under the premise that social development is not possible if the environment is damaged or natural resources are scarce. In this sense, the 2030 Agenda has an important social impact purpose, which seeks to combat inequalities within countries and build fairer and more inclusive societies.

In the current context of post-COVID recovery, social inclusion is highly relevant and presents the opportunity to consolidate actions under a long-term commitment in the matter. Latin America faces important challenges in this area, which hinder its path to sustainable development, and Mexico is no exception to this problem.

Given this, there is a latent need to increase the financing of initiatives that allow the development of projects and help reduce the gaps that inhibit social inclusion, one of the main starting points being the improvement of public services in the localities.

At the national level, there are examples of projects whose approach has made it possible to tackle this problem, in which the results have generated social benefits thanks to the close link between the management of basic services and social development at the local level.

Such is the case of the construction of the El Tunal II dam and water treatment plant, in the municipality of Durango, which had the purpose of dealing with the problems of water supply due to the overexploitation of the Valle del Guadiana aquifer, as well as public health problems. because of the consumption of contaminated water, where 40% of the local extracted water exceeded the permissible limits of arsenic and fluoride concentration, so that it was a non-potable source in accordance with the provisions of NOM-127-SSA1-2021.

This initiative, under the category of sustainable project, proposes a surface water collection system to replace current underground sources, with a potential use of 30 million cubic meters per year and thus supply a population of approximately 600,000 inhabitants of the region.

The project was promoted by the Water Commission of the State of Durango (CAED) and implemented under a public-private financing mechanism, with the aim of generating better welfare conditions and directly influencing through the deployment of infrastructure that helps the reduction of gaps that inhibit social development.

We must not forget that social inclusion considers increasing access to services and development opportunities, so its visualization as the axis of sustainable development must be a fundamental element when structuring public policies at all levels of government, both in Mexico and in the rest of the world. the world.

These types of examples – like many others that exist – demonstrate that the integration of sustainability and social inclusion in projects can generate more and better opportunities for the development of fair and inclusive societies, satisfying basic human needs (such as the right to water ) of present generations, without compromising the living conditions of future generations.

* Sebastian Guzman (@seguzdMX) and Vania Cruz (@crvania_) are researchers at Ethos Innovation in Public Policies (@ethoslabmx)