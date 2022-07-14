90s kids movies at the cinema and Peppa Pig at the theater

The Cairo cinema joins from this Thursday to the public spaces and cultural institutions that open their doors to receive children during these winter holidays. With a proposal that seeks to tend a bridge between the childhoods of those who were children in the 90s and those who were born after 2010 the public cinema programmed eight unforgettable films, released between 1991 and 1998, to be shared between generations and on the big screen.

The cycle will unfold from Thursday to Sunday, every day at 4:00 p.m., and admission is free, until the capacity of the room is full, so it is convenient to go to the room at Santa Fe 1120 with time at the beginning of the function. The Disney production “The Lion King” will be in charge of opening the cycle this Thursday.

The story of Simba, the little lion heir to the throne in the African savannah, and the friends he gains while growing up in exile to which his evil uncle Scar subjects him, premiered in 1994 and quickly became a hit to the point of rank among the highest-grossing film after Star Wars. Reversed, his characters inspired other works: from an animated series to a theatrical success on Broadway.

The story inspired by the African savannah will be succeeded by other classics. “Jurassic Park”, the beginning of the saga directed by Steven Spielberg, which tells of the creation of the largest theme park in the world; “Antz”the Dreamworks production about the little ant who longs to escape the totalitarian nature of his work and win the heart of the beautiful princess Bala, his impossible love, and “Hook” (The Return of Captain Hook), another one from Spielberg with an exceptional cast: Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman, Julia Roberts, Bob Hoskins.

The agenda for children is extensive and diverse. The capital offers an interactive map where you can see the different alternatives to share with children, in the center, in the public spaces of the riverbank or in the square near home. During each of these days holidays, the map will update and add recommendations for different entertainment options. Of yapa, there will be discounts on children’s show tickets and also raffles for those who have the Benefits The Capital.

Theater at the Museum of Memory

Theater in the museum! is the proposal for winter holidays Museum of Memory (Córdoba 2019), which invites the little ones to play and sing and to enjoy the theater for the older ones. Through scenic language, a space for exchange is proposed that brings us closer to different views and opens the question of the human condition.

For children, La banda de les Papas Fritas will be presented on Thursday 14 at 3 p.m., and Che Bochinche on July 21 at the same time.. For its part, for adults, the play Los cielos de la diabla will be presented, on Saturday 16, at 8:00 p.m., and The Emperor’s New Clothes, on Saturday 23, at the same time.

In addition to being an invitation for all generations, visiting the museum is a way of occupying the spaces, from art and staging. To do this, musical works are proposed on Thursday afternoons and theater for adults on Saturday nights. All invitations are free and on a first-come, first-served basis.

The museum’s permanent exhibition can also be visited on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. On Saturdays at 12 there are guided tours. No need to book appointments.

a familiar face

The Peppa Pig show will say goodbye to the city this Thursday with two performances, at 3 pm and 5:30 pm at the Broadway Theater (San Lorenzo 1223). The show comes from touring the city of Buenos Aires, Bahía Blanca and Cordóba and will return to Corrientes Street for the start of the winter holidays in the capital.

“The Adventures of Peppa Pig” They narrate the beginning of the school year. Peppa and her friends meet at school with their beloved Miss Gazelle. It is a fun meeting place where they will learn many things, including going camping, sharing and discovering the magic of Nature.

Tickets start at 2,500 pesos. There are discounts for subscribers to the La Capital Benefits card.