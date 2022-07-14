$ 8,000 PC for online gambling

The world of PC gaming in the United States last year suffered considerable shocks when, with the entry into force of the California Energy Bild, some countries in the United States including California, Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Vermont and Washington have banned the sale of high-end gaming PCs via a new law on energy bill.

Despite this, the private market does not stop, Drake recently showed a great appreciation of the “Stake” online casino platform via Twitch. Obviously, no high specs are required to use the service, but Xposed streamer decided to gift Drake an ultra high spec PC. The production of a dedicated gaming device, made through Paradox Customs, is known to have cost around $ 8,000.

Below we have the tweet of Jake Lucky, a well-known esports commentator, who recently joined the Full Squad Gaming team, becoming co-owner of the company. Full Squad Gaming is a digital media brand owned by NRG’s esports team that primarily posts short game content on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Lucky rose to prominence with Esports Talk and Esports Closet, but quickly established himself as a leading eSports news source on Twitter:

Drake’s PC specifically

The Drake gaming PC presented by Paradox Customs comes with a 16-core Intel i9-12900KS processor, 64GB G.Skill DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM, two 2TB NVME SSD Gen 4 hard drives and one 24GB Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti graphics card. The Asus Rogue Z690 Maximus Formula model was used for the case.

Drake’s PC being $ 8,000 isn’t entirely true, nor should it be hated on. The prices on a lot of parts have gone down since Xposed first paid too. This is the current breakdown of the specs: pic.twitter.com/YdFlO0uimO – Paradox Customs (@Brparadox) July 13, 2022

As a reason to present a high-end PC as a gift, Xposed mentioned Drake’s past correspondence with streaming PCs. “At the time, Drake asked him to set up a PC for streaming, but he didn’t have enough time to build a new custom PC, so he gave me a ready-made setup. However, as a person in the PC industry, he explained that he wanted to present a PC with excellent specs, leaving money as an opportunity. “

It isn’t about the money or Drake already having money, see a lot of hate. I was in the market for a PC so I decided to get Drake a custom PC too with it because when I got asked to setup his stream the first time I got him a prebuilt from Best Buy because It was short notice. https://t.co/XyDzrUlIQO – Xposed (@Xposed) July 13, 2022

