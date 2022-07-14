3 films in which Cillian Murphy worked with Christopher Nolan

Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy is one of Christopher Nolan’s favorites and they have worked together on several films. Look!

Cillian Murphy He is one of the public’s favorite actors. With his stardom hand in hand with the series Peaky Blinders from Netflix, he managed to stand out with several directors in different genres of films. One of them is Christopher Nolanfilm director very popular among viewers.

There are several director-actor duos that are repeated throughout their professional careers. For example, Almodovar- Penelope Cruz; Tim Burton-Johnny Depp either Scorsese- De Niro. In this case, Nolan has worked with several “favorite” actors in his career; but the one that stands out the most is Murphy. The director and actor had collaborations and, in cinephileswe tell you 3 films of the duo that you cannot miss.

batmanbegins

The Batman trilogy -with the leading role of Christian bale– features Murphy as the antagonist, playing the Dr Crane / The Scarecrow. The film was released in 2005 and was a success; his trilogy continues with Dark Knight in 2008 and The Dark Knight Rises in 2012. In these last two films, Murphy returned for a short participation.

inception

Acclaimed by critics and the public, inception or Source premiered in 2010 and has Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hardy, Elliot Page Y Cillian Murphy forming the cast of the film.

The official synopsis reads: “Dom Cobb (DiCaprio) is an expert in the art of appropriating, during sleep, the secrets of another’s subconscious. Cobb’s uncanny ability has made him a highly sought-after man in the world of espionage, but he has also condemned him to being a fugitive and therefore giving up a normal life. His only chance to change his life will be to do exactly the opposite of what he has always done: inception, which consists of implanting an idea in the subconscious instead of removing it. However, his plan is complicated by the intervention of someone who seems to predict his every move, someone only Cobb can discover. “

Dunkirk

It is a war film that was released in 2017 and is the last collaboration between the director and the actor, for the moment. has to Fionn Whitehead, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy Y Harry Styles as part of the cast (besides Cillian). The story is based on real events and is set in 1940, during World War II.

Its synopsis highlights: “On the beaches of Dunkirk, hundreds of thousands of British and French troops find themselves surrounded by the advancing German army, which has invaded France. Trapped on the beach, with the sea blocking their path, the troops face a harrowing situation that worsens as the enemy approaches.“

Currently, he is working on the new film, entitled Oppenheimer. Its premiere is expected next year and it already has a cast of megastars such as Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Gary Oldman Y rami maleck.

Have you seen them, moviegoers?