15 details you may have missed about the 2022 Emmy nominations

The 2022 Emmy nominations included series like “Succession” and “Ted Lasso.”

Various actors, such as Sydney Sweeney and Bill Hader, received multiple nominations in the acting categories.

Other nominees like Zendaya, Selena Gomez and Netflix’s “The Squid Games” made history.

Chadwick Boseman, Norm Macdonald and Jessica Walter earned posthumous 2022 Emmy nominations

Chadwick Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer in August 2020, earned a posthumous nomination for his work dubbing T’Challa in the Marvel animated series “What If…?”

Jessica Walter, who died in March 2021, earned her second posthumous nomination for her “Archer” voiceover work.

Norm Macdonald, who passed away from cancer in September 2021, was posthumously nominated for his first Emmy for his stand-up special “Nothing Special.”

Sydney Sweeney earned two nominations for her roles in “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria”

Sweeney played chaotic teenager Cassie in “Euphoria” and sarcastic college student Olivia Mossbacher in “The White Lotus.”

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for the former and Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology or Movie for the latter.

Julia Garner also had two 2022 Emmy nominations.

The actress was nominated for “Inventing Anna” and the final season of “Ozark.”

Bill Hader received four nominations, two of them for acting.

Hader was nominated for best actor in a comedy series and best guest actor in a comedy series for his performances in “Barry” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” respectively.

The actor was also nominated for “Barry” in the categories of best writing for a comedy series and best directing for a comedy series.

Rhea Seehorn was nominated for her work on “Better Call Saul” and “Cooper’s Bar”

Seehorn was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on “Better Call Saul” and “Cooper’s Bar,” respectively.

And Harriet Walter got a double nomination for her performance

Walter earned two nominations for Best Guest Actress in the Comedy and Drama Series categories for her performances in “Ted Lasso” and “Succession,” respectively.

Quinta Brunson became the first black woman to earn three comedy nominations in the same year.

Brunson is the creator and star of the ABC series “Abbott Elementary.”

It was nominated for best comedy series, best actress in a comedy and best writing in a comedy series, making her the first black woman to earn three comedy Emmy nominations in a single year, according to Variety. .

Brunson, 32, is also the youngest black performer nominated in the comedy acting category, according to the magazine.

“This Is Us” was virtually canceled for its final season

The NBC series garnered 39 nominations in previous years, winning four Emmy Awards and an honor from the Television Academy.

This year, it only received a nomination for best original music and lyrics.

“The Squid Game” is the first non-English speaking series to be nominated for Best Drama at the Emmy Awards.

“The Squid Game” became the first foreign-language series to receive an Emmy Award nomination in a major category, the Wall Street Journal reported. In total, the South Korean show received 14 nominations this year.

The show is for best dramatic series. Additionally, Lee Jung-Jae, Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su, Jung Ho-yeon, and Lee You-mi were nominated in the acting categories.

Series writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk also garnered multiple nominations, including best writing for a drama series and best directing for a drama series.

“The Squid Game” was a hit with critics and audiences. The series’ signature red uniforms even became popular Halloween costumes.

‘Stranger Things’ garnered 13 nominations this year, but none were for acting

The fourth season of “Stranger Things”, the first part, snuck into the eligibility window for the 2022 Emmy Awards. The first seven episodes of the season premiered on May 27 and were eligible for nominations, while the last two (which premiered on July 1) were ruled out.

Although the series earned 13 nominations in various creative arts and best drama series categories, none of its actors earned a nomination this year. This includes Sadie Sink (Max) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven).

To date, “Stranger Things” has been nominated in the acting categories five times: David Harbor and Millie Bobby Brown were nominated in 2017 and 2018; and Shannon Purser was nominated for Best Guest Actress for her role as Barb Holland in 2017.

Starz was ignored again

The streaming behind hits like “P-Valley” and “Power” recruited stars like Julia Roberts and Sean Penn for his thriller “Gaslit,” but it wasn’t enough to earn him a 2022 Emmy nomination in the major acting categories, writing and address.

The only Starz series to earn nominations was “Gaslit”: cinematography, prosthetic makeup, sound editing and sound mixing.

Historically, streaming has been ignored. In 2016, its executive director Chris Albrecht told Deadline that he didn’t think his series would “ever break through.”

Christina Ricci earned her second Emmy nomination of her career, 16 years after the first

Ricci was nominated for her portrayal of Misty in “Yellowjackets” in the category for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

She was previously nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2006 for her role as Hannah in “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Selena Gomez became the second Latina to be nominated for best comedy series as a producer

Although she was not nominated for best actress in a comedy series, Gomez was recognized as executive producer of the series “Only Murders in the Building,” which earned a nomination for best comedy series.

With this, Gomez became the second Latina to be nominated as a producer in the category, reported Variety.

Salma Hayek was nominated as an executive producer for the series “Ugly Betty” in 2007.

Zendaya became the youngest woman nominated for an Emmy as a producer

Zendaya was nominated in four categories at the 2022 Emmy Awards for her work on HBO’s “Euphoria.”

It earned a nomination for best actress in a drama series, as well as two nominations in the category of best original music and lyrics.

As executive producer of “Euphoria” she was also nominated in the best dramatic series category. At 25, Zendaya is the youngest woman to receive an Emmy nomination as a producer, TV Line reported.

It also brought her total number of Emmy Award nominations to five. In 2020, she became the youngest woman to win the award for best actress for “Euphoria.”

Dave Chappelle was nominated for his special “The Closer”, although he was criticized for making transphobic jokes

Dave Chappelle’s comedy special “The Closer” earned two nominations for Outstanding Variety Special and Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special.

However, the Netflix special received criticism after its premiere for containing transphobic jokes.

Chappelle defended author JK Rowling’s comments about trans people in the special, saying that he was “Team TERF” (an abbreviation for “Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist”) in the special.

In October, Netflix employees protested after Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos defended Chappelle and the special in an internal memo.

