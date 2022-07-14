10 Top-Rated Tom Hanks Movies To Stream

Tom Hanks is one of the most prominent actors in the film industry. With a career spanning more than 40 years, he has starred in some of the most acclaimed films such as Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me If You Can, Captain Phillips, or the animated franchise of toy storyamong many others.

That means that he has collaborated with the best directors such as steven spielberg (perhaps your closest collaborator), Paul Greengrass, Robert Zemeckisand for this 2022, with Baz Luhrman by Elvis…. in short, we could say that good Tom borders on excellence in the cinematographic field.

Tom Hanks. Photo: Getty.

Now that the premiere of the aforementioned Elvisdwhere Hanks plays controversial manager Tom Parker, Here we remember some of the coolest movies of the actor and we tell you where to see them in streaming.

Since we’re on those, here’s our interview with Tom Hanks himself, the protagonist Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann. And further down, we begin the list.

Toy Story (all 4 movies)

You can see them at: Disney+

the legacy of Tom Hanks it is so big that even in the field of animation it has an important place and not with any saga… The good Hanks, as you will remember, is the original voice of the beloved cowboy sheriff Woodypossibly one of the most emblematic animated characters in cinema.

“I remember the first time I met Woody. they wanted it to be [al estudio] because they were going to try this new form of animation. And there was Woody and all that. I watched this test probably six times in a row and thought: ‘how did they do that?’ Not how they made the image, but how they made it come to life so seamlessly.” Tom told The New York Times in an interview about his first reactions to working on the franchise.

Catch Me If You Can

You can see it at: hbo max

Can you believe it’s been two decades since it was released? Catch Me If You Can? Us neither. But what is undeniable is that it is a very funny movie, with touches of drama and comedy like few films manage to balance.

Also, seeing Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks together on screen playing ‘cat and mouse’, where the agent Carl Hanratty (Hanks) tries to stop Frank Abagale (DiCaprio), a young man known for his ability to con people by assuming different identities, from a doctor to an airline pilot. And yes: it is based on a true life story.

As a curious fact, this film was directed by steven spielbergbut before that it was offered to other filmmakers like David Fincher, Gore Verbinski and Lasse Hallström.

A beautiful day in the neighborhood

You can see it at: Amazon Prime Video

Without a doubt, one of Tom Hanks’ coolest roles in recent years. A beautiful day in the neighborhood (‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’) is something like proof that we can find inspiration for a change of life in those who least expect it, even beyond our own cynicism.

Tom Hanks plays the acquaintance fred rogerswho was a very famous children’s television host since the 1960s. The plot follows Lloyd Vogel, a complicated character journalist who works at Esquire magazine and who is assigned to write an article about rogers.

Vogel (inspired by the journalist Tom Junod), despite the skepticism he feels about Rogers as a public figure and in some way underestimating what he can contribute to a newspaper article, he ends up getting to know the TV presenter thoroughly. And from what they talk about, Fred helps Lloyd understand life better (so to speak).

The film is clearly a biographical drama inspired by the article Can You Say…Hero? that tom junod published in Esquire in 1998.

Captain Phillips

You can see it at: Clear Video

At this point in life, it should be clear that Tom Hanks is a raffle when it comes to making biopics. In Captain Phillipsplays a man named Richard Philipps who commands the container ship Maersk Alabama.

That ship is assaulted by a pirate ship commanded by Abduwali Muse. And well, broadly speaking, the film portrays Phillips as a hero who went to great lengths to protect the crew from him, even risking his own life.

Of course, some crew members of the real ship of the Maersk Alabama criticized the film saying that the Captain Phillips wasn’t really the hero they portrayed and that he was more of a ‘beggar’ than people think. But hey, it’s a very good movie, it is.

Saving Private Ryan

You can see it at: Netflix

Perhaps one of those movies that you don’t know how or why, but you know even if it’s because of the title. A late 90’s classic that Spielberg won the Oscar for Best Directorbut that inexplicably for some did not take the statuette for Best Picture.

Again, the good Tom Hanks plays the crucial role and takes on the character of Captain John Miller who has been entrusted with the mission of rescuing James Francis Ryan in one of the most remembered military activities during the invasion of Normandy, this in the context of Second World War.

Commonly, many veterans fawn over it as a fairly realistic film in terms of hectic war sequences. And with her, Hanks also showed his acting skills beyond the sweetest and most melodramatic roles. epic movie.

naugraph

You can see it at: hbo max

Tom Hanks not only does he have a great professional relationship in the cinema with Steven Spielberg; she’s also noted for the great movies she’s done with Robert Zemeckis. And in that sense, one of the most remembered of all time is Castaway.

It is one of those two-thousand-year feature films that many of us saw -and suddenly continue to see- on open television without getting tired of it. And well, he also left us with that classic cry of “Wiiiiiilsoooooooo!”. This movie is also an example of the great actor that Hank is since, it is said, he had to film it in two different periods because he needed to win and lose weight for the scenes where he was stuck on the island.

And if we are honest, it is a powerful emotional journey, because it is not easy to see a man trying to survive and then return to everyday life and realize that the life he knew is no longer the same. Although good, the ending is a little more optimistic.

News of the World

You can see it at: Netflix

One more of the recent works of Tom Hanks… in News of the Worldthe actor becomes Captain Kidd and sets out on a mission in which he must take a girl named Johanna with the only relatives he has left, since his parents and his adoptive family of indigenous descent have died.

In this more dramatic western, action is not the main ingredient. Rather, it is the idea of ​​finding a new motivation in life and reconnecting with the human side; to put aside the feeling of loneliness because our protagonist, tough and rough character, he serves as a father figure to the little girl who has lost everything.

In other words, it has a bit of that ingredient that Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen showed us in Logan, for instance. A good movie to pass the time is by Hanks.

Philadelphia

You can see it at: Clear Video

If it is said that Tom Hanks It’s a crack of dramatic movies, it’s for a reason. And in that sense, possibly Philadelphia It is one of his most recognized films. But not only for the performance, but for everything that it implies in a social context of homophobic tendency.

He plays Andrew Beckett here, a lawyer who ends up being discriminated against at work basically for being gay and for being an AIDS patient. For the same reason, he seeks to open a lawsuit against the people who fired him under those arguments and while he is looking for someone to represent him in his case, he runs into Joe Miller (Denzel Washington).

Miller is reluctant to take the case due to his prejudices about homosexuality, but his heart slowly warms when he realizes that Beckett, due to his situation, is highly discriminated against as people of African descent have been too. Story as moving as sad.

greyhound

You can see it at: AppleTV+

And to prove that Tom Hanks is a raffle both on screen and behind it, we have greyhound, in which he was also involved in the script. This movie, unfortunately, did not have the expected reception since it premiered in 2020, right at the height of the pandemic, so it went almost directly to Apple TV + streaming.

Hanks himself lamented that the film could not be enjoyed in theaters, because it is a technical marvel. But hey, that doesn’t take away from the greatness of this war movie based on the Battle Of The Atlantic, which is recognized as one of the longest war events in the context of World War II.

Forrest Gump

You can see it at: Netflix

If anyone were asked what the most iconic Tom Hanks movie is, well, the answer would be hard to define. But without a doubt, among the options to take into account is Forrest Gump.

As you will surely have in mind, it is another one of those films that we all know almost without the need to have seen it. is a cinematographic landmark of popular culture. And it has a special charm because of its innocent humor, the rawness of the story at certain moments, the romantic moments, the drama of the characters’ lives, the tragedy and the optimism… in short, Robert Zemeckis did a great job balancing all that. “Run, Forest, Run!” It is a cry that we will never forget.

And about Hanks’ performance, what more can we say. Fun fact: In an interview with Graham Norton, Tom said that for the character he was inspired and spent time together with a boy named Michael Conner Humphreyswho eventually became (like Forrest himself) a veteran of the United States Army.

You have an email

You can see it at: hbo max

Today’s movies and series, if they are set in the present, regularly base part of the relationship of the characters on social networks. In a certain way, we are no longer so surprised by that technological component. That’s why it’s interesting to take a look at You have an email.

Not because it is precisely a film that shows us the enormous potential of the internet in human relationships, but because it is a romantic comedy that uses the e-mail resource very wellwhich in the 90s began to evolve on a large scale and became something really new.

Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan are also a great couple on screen.

