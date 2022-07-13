Zendaya will also be director: she will direct an episode of Euphoria

Zendaya it is in full swing. She just doesn’t have enough time to do everything she wants. The next goal of the young star, crowned by Time as one of the most influential people of 2022, in addition to two new films coming out, is the debut behind the camera for an episode of the third season of the cult series. Euphoria of which he is the protagonist.

Euphoria at the Emmy Awards

At just 25 years old, the actress who has already starred in Dunes with Timothée Chalamet, in Spider-Man with Tom Holland – later became her boyfriend – in Malcolm & Marie’s Sam Levinson feels ready to direct the teen series. “He’s funny. I should have directed the sixth episode, ”he tells Vogue“But then I had to act in it.”

The role of Rue Bennett won her a historic Emmy Award in 2020 which made her the youngest actress ever to win the Best Actress statuette in a drama series. She and she are re-nominated for the 2022 edition. Not only that: with the second season, Euphoria is also nominated for Best Drama.

Will her boyfriend Tom Holland be there?

“Unfortunately, I haven’t managed it yet,” she explains the former Disney star about the director’s project. “I wanted to have enough time to do it right. So it will probably happen next season, ”he announces. And he who knows that there is also a part for the boyfriend Tom Holland: “I’m a big fan of the series and the second season,” he said recently. the 26-year-old actor from Spider-man. “I visited the set often during filming and it was thrilling. I would like to be a guest star ».

The upcoming films

The only thing Zendaya stands still in front of is a career in music. It is true that she loves to sing and record songs, but she does not feel ready to face the fame and success that would ensue. “I don’t know if I could ever be a pop star,” she said. “There is a level of anonymity in acting that I manage to have and that I really like.” If she says so …

Who knows where Zendaya will find the time to carry out all her projects. Next stop: Challengersthe new film by Luca Guadagnino dedicated to the world of tennis e Dunes Part 2 from Denis Villeneuvewhich will see her again paired with Chalamet, whose release is scheduled for fall 2023.

