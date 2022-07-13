Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney nominated for 2022 Emmys for Euphoria

Euphoria is carrying the names of Zendaya And Sydney Sweeneycandidate in the past few hours to Emmy 2022which will be delivered on 12 September next.

The success of the series Euphoria, streaming on Now Tv e Skymade the already talented even more famous Zendaya, aka Rue, very launched in the entertainment world thanks to the franchise Spider-Manbut also other extraordinarily talented actors just waiting to be discovered: Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira and Sydney Sweeney.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Young, capable, determined and eager to make his way into the world of entertainment, the cast of Euphoria it was for everyone the real discovery of the first season of the TV series. The interpretative skills of the actors were then confirmed in Euphoria 2where, in dealing with extreme situations, the personalities of the various protagonists have revealed themselves for what they are, profound and tormented.

The 2022 Emmy nominations Sweeney and Zendaya, therefore, are not surprising, as both actresses gave their best to play Cassie and Rue. In 2020, by the way, the star of Spider-Man: No way home she had already won the coveted prize by entering history as the youngest artist to receive a Emmy. A consecration that could soon be repeated, making the bond between Zendaya and the event even more indelible: at just 25, in fact, the actress became the youngest woman ever to be nominated for an Emmy for the production of a drama series.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The nomination ai Emmy related to Euphoria it’s not just about Zendaya, Best Actress in a Drama Series, and Sydney Sweeney, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Even the show, thanks to its direction and screenplay, is nominated for the Best Drama Series, where it will have to contend with some great giants such as Squid game, Ozark, Stranger Things And Succession.

Among other things, the interpreter of Cassie in Euphoria also managed to win a second nomination but this time as Best Supporting Actress in a miniseries or in a TV movie thanks to The White Lotus, where she plays the character of Olivia. With these premises it is not difficult to think that Emmy night 2022 could be particularly sweet for the cast from Euphorianow more and more on the crest of the wave.

