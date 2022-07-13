WWE: Killer Kross intended to recreate The Corporate Ministry

while talking with NBC SportsBoston, Killer Kroos revealed that he proposed to the writers of WWE revive the Corporate Ministry, the faction that led The Undertaker during the Attitude Era in the 90s, but was scrapped despite some creatives agreeing.

“I had ideas about the return of The Corporate Ministry. That was one of the last ideas I had. I had a number of writers at my disposal who they thought it was a very good idea. I thought throwing those ideas around would be great because it has some nostalgia for what he represented in WWE,” Kross said.

“With all these crazy conspiracy theories that are always out there, about esoteric businesses and things like that, cults, and evil companies, I thought there would be a tasteful way to fictionalize that sort of thing. and put them back on TV with a nostalgic twist.”

The Corporate Ministry was a stable that generated a stir and interest in the fans of the 90’s, in the middle of the Attitude Era. It was born as an extension of The Corporationbeing Shane McMahon the group’s spokesman and The Undertaker one of the great figures.

