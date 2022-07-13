World Rock Day: remember what the five best performances of Live Aid were

Live Aid took place on July 13, 1985 and became the biggest event ever held in rock history. Brainstormed by singer Bob Geldof, this event included some of the biggest music stars of all time in two major concerts held on the same day divided between Wembley Stadium, London and Philadelphia, more specifically at JFK Stadium. No great group of the moment missed the appointment and, as emblematic as that moment was, July 13 became, forever, World Rock Day. There is no doubt that there is a specific performance that marked the festival and many others that are still remembered today. However, you may not have heard them all. Today, in celebration of World Rock Day, we bring you our five favorite Live Aid performances.

Bob Dylan, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood

Is there anything more epic than seeing Jack Nicholson himself introduce Bob Dylan and at the same time invite Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones to play on stage? This impromptu trio leaves us speechless even 35 years later. The theme they chose? Surely one of the best known and most celebrated of Dylan’s career, “Blowin in the Wind”.

Yes, it’s true, it’s strange to see the two static guitarists together with good old Bob when we’ve always been used to seeing them run around the stage, but the performance is so good and the occasion so epic that we can’t help but hats off to them and return to enjoy the subject.

Phil Collins and Sting (The Police)

That day 13 was quite a complicated one for Phil Collins, who had to face several performances on the same day, playing different instruments, with some of the most important and outstanding musicians of that generation and, above all, thousands of kilometers away from the one from the other.

And it is that the drummer, before taking the Concorde -the fastest plane of the time- to travel from England to the United States in a matter of hours and “make a fool of yourself” with Led Zeppelin, an imposing “Every Breath You Take” with Sting was marked. It should also be noted that during his visit to Philadephia, the musician, visibly sweaty and tired, a successful version of “In The Air Tonight” was also scored. That of Robert Plant and company, however, was such a dark stain that it overshadowed the great feat of that day, in which the drummer and vocalist did what many considered impossible.

Eric Clapton

In the American part of Live Aid, which we sometimes tend to forget to the detriment of the English part, Eric Clapton appeared to perform an incredible version of “Layla”, the song he signed with Derek & The Dominos and which narrated his love triangle with the wife of George Harrison (The Beatles) many years ago. This version, a little faster than normal, delighted the respectable and continues to be one of the most successful of his entire career as a musician. Essential!

Black Sabbath // The Who

See the original members of Black Sabbath reunite when they were still in their “prime” is always interesting. Was it the best performance of the band? Now here near. It shows that Ozzy was going to the bars and that the dynamic was not that of a group that rehearsed normally. Even with everything, this “Paranoid” has to enter the list, since it was something historical.

On the other hand, The Who, separated at that time, also reunited to give a lesson on what a one-night comeback should be like to all their fans. When you end up sounding incredibly good, you show that you’re still in the best shape and exude charisma from all sides, you get performances like this one. Roger Daltey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Kenney Jones did a great job to remember that night. Genuinely good, brilliant and precise, this performance could easily take the silver medal that day. You get an idea of ​​who are the first, right?

What in

Little more can be said about this. Was it historic? Yes, and much more. In just 20 minutes, Freddie Mercury and his crew managed to sign a moment that will remain, indelible and forever, in the imagination of modern culture and, moreover, as a key moment in the history of rock. Together, perhaps, with The Beatles concert at Apple Corps, this is the most important live show in the entire history of rock, the musical show that has remained in the memory of both those who lived it and those who did not.

Probably, without these 20 minutes, every July 13 we would not be celebrating World Rock Day. This, moreover, was the pinnacle of Queen’s career, an unrepeatable moment in which, for a while, the whole world was watching the English group. Nothing would ever be the same, but the glory of that moment remains alive in the hearts of all those who lived through it and those who have been interested in it later.

If you haven’t listened to it in its entirety and you have a moment, we recommend that you watch it in its entirety: