Will Smith’s Porsche that put the filming of Bad Boys in check

July 13, 2022 5:13 p.m.

The acting career of Will Smith is defined by its participation in the first installment of bad boys, an action-packed film in which the Philadelphia-born performer became known in the seventh art. However, the continuation of this series of films came to be at risk after Will himself refused to auction off a classic Porsche that was used during filming.

After hearing the news, Smith went into a rage and many claim that this was one of his first outbursts before the famous slap to Chris Rock at the Oscars. This fame of “BadBoy” precedes him since he played the detective Mike Lowrey in the film. Under the direction of Michael Bayand sharing a cast with Martin Lawrence, this action film released in 1995 grossed more than 140 million dollars at the box office around the world.

And it is precisely the entire cast of this film who have also been left speechless after this latest setback for Will. The car in question is a Porsche Turbo Type 964 used in one of the most iconic scenes of the film and that was one of the most important models at the beginning of the 53-year-old actor’s career. In the end, this gem from the German manufacturer was auctioned off by $1.43 million.

Smith was always in favor of keeping this machine.’made in Germany’ within the staging of the film. This Porsche Turbo was a renewal of the renowned 911 and It has a 3.6-liter boxer engine with air cooling that leads it to develop 250 horsepower.

Considered a cult object, both Will and Michael Bay were directly responsible for using this model in the recording. Hence, this new setback is added to the millionaire contracts that the protagonist of “I’m legend” for his outrageous performance in front of millions on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

