Will Smith makes it easy for Chris Rock to buy this car…

After the most famous slap in history, Chris Rock will be able to add three million dollars to his bank account thanks to Will Smith’s outburst. Find out which car the comedian is targeting!

July 13, 2022 7:53 p.m.

Several months have passed since what happened on March 27 on the stage of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and it is still dragging its feet. The slap he gave Will Smith a Chris Rock It has brought consequences for one and the other, where the second has benefited a little more despite the fact that the actor was not far behind.

Sales of his autobiography “Will” have picked up in recent weeks after the incident with the comedian. The impasse hasn’t gone bad for Rock either -except for the bruise left on his face. His tour ego-death it was sold out in all its functions throughout the United States and with a substantial increase in the price of tickets.

In addition, he stated that he will only talk about Will’s slap if someone is willing to pay a whopping 3 million dollars. Until now, Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres They are the two main candidates to carry out an interview that since the previous one is called to be the most watched -and expected- of the decade -with the permission of those of Lance Armstrong and Kevin Hart.

This car is worth 3 million dollars

If it is carried out, Chris Rock could invest the money raised in one of the most exclusive cars in the world. Its about Koenigsegg Jeskoconsidered the fastest in the world. Its 5-liter V8 biturbo engine takes it to a power of 1280 CV, being able to also generate 1600 horsepower using E85 biofuel.

The Swedish manufacturer Koenigsegg was commissioned to create this beauty of engines. Its production -obviously- was limited given the cost involved in assembling each of the pieces and the final sale price. According to the Motor Authority, the 125 units that were manufactured are already set aside and will begin to be delivered in 2022. However, and with the repercussion that the most famous slap in history has had, perhaps the Ängelholm-based brand is ready to do one more for Chris Rock.

+ Yes Chris, buy it!