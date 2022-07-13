Why is Johnny Depp sued again?

Just when we thought Johnny Depp He would finally have a quiet life, a new lawsuit comes to light against the actor for assaulting a man while drunk.

Why is Johnny Depp sued?

Just a week after the 59-year-old actor’s verdict was handed down against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, a new lawsuit is emerging against him that could perhaps put his career on hold again.

According to Variety, the person who filed a lawsuit against him is Gregg ‘Rocky’ Brooks, for an alleged assault, since according to his version, the actor who plays Captain Jack Sparrow hit him while filming the movie City of lies.

The alleged attack happened on April 13, 2017 outside the Barclayen Hotel, which is located in downtown Los Angeles. According to the information, the conflict arose because the agreement was that it would be possible to film until 07:00 pm outside the hotel and until 10 pm inside the premises, but according to Johnny Depp he wanted to stay much longer so he could direct a longer version of a scene with two friends.

Even though the permit was extended twice, the problem started when at 11:00 pm the permitting officer asked for the filming to end, it was then that Brooks went to Brad Furman (director of the film) to inform him, so he asked to notify Depp, but before this happened, the manager of the place looked for the police, which supposedly unleashed the annoyance of the actor.

According to the testimony of ‘Rocky’ Brooks, He was hit twice by the interpreter, the impacts were received in the lower left part of the rib cage, in addition to challenging him for 100,000 dollars if he hit him in the face. On the other hand, the manager of the place assures that Depp ‘smelled of alcohol’ and that the conflict was only over until his bodyguards intervened to drive him away.