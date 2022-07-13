Why did Johnny Depp agree to solve the case for hitting a member of the film crew?

DAfter winning the defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp had another claim The Angels against a movie location manager. his name is Gregg Rocky Brookswho accused Johnny of beating him up on set and retaliating against him by firing him. This case was supposed to go to trial on July 25, but the actor’s lawyers reached an agreement with Brooks on Tuesday.

Which means that Johnny Depp he will not return to court after all, he would rather solve the case than return to the stand and testify in front of the cameras. With this agreement, Depp basically says that he committed these crimes against Brooks, but wants the entire case thrown out. Among the offenses Depp hit Brooks in the ribs and verbally abused him in 2017.

Why did Johnny Depp decide to settle down?

Unlike the lawsuit against Amber Heard where he felt he had a chance to win, Johnny Depp decided to solve this case because he knew he had done something wrong. In addition, all the trouble of going to court once again does not interest him, since Johnny Depp He has several new projects in the works.

A new trial would stop these projects and not allow him to continue working as he has done for the last month. It’s not just the music tour that he has with Jeff Back, Johnny He also has a couple of movies in the works, one of them with Netflix. Settlement amount was not disclosed to the public, we may never know how much you paid Depp for this one

The abuses of Depp occurred when the manager of the movie location told Depp about filming restrictions inside the film set. In the report presented by Brooks on April 13, 2017, he talks about Depp he became furious and violent with him. The civil lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court reveals that after Depp hit Brookstried to make amends for his mistake by offering him $100,000 if Brooks agreed to hit him back.

This incident occurred on the set of ‘The Labyrinth’ in Los Angeles. Brooks shared footage evidence of the assault in his report, claims he was also fired for taking the case to court. This ends another legal battle that Johnny Depp had to endure in 2022.