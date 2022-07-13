Who are the highest grossing artists in Hollywood?

We tell you here which are the highest grossing celebrities in Hollywood according to the success of his films

When an artist becomes extremely famous, like Timothée Chalamet or Zendaya, It is normal for the big Hollywood companies to seek to continue collaborating with them on different projects. Not only because of their incredible artistic abilities, but also because they know that your fan base assure them that a large number of people want to pay for a movie ticket because they want to see them perform on screen.

In fact, for a long time Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt and Will Smith were considered “box office magnets” precisely because people attended their movies to see them. But really, How successful have your movies been? What is the combined value of the films they have starred in over the years?

These questions have just been answered by the company dedicated to the analysis and administration of Box Office: ticketsource, since you just analyzed which artists are the most profitable in Hollywood based on the box office receipts of the films they have starred in. And they found that surprisingly the highest grossing actor in the world is Samuel L. Jackson.

Which Artists are the highest grossing in Hollywood?

According to their results, Samuel L Jackson is the most profitable actor after accumulating $5.7 billion dollars in 63 movies throughout his career. Although its incredible box office cumulation depends a lot on the results of the films of Marvel What avengers endgame, The actor has also enjoyed great success with Quentin Tarantino and others blockbusters What Kong: Skull Island or Kingsman: The Secret Service.

Robert Downey Jr ranks second with $5.4 billion from 43 movies, thanks again to the fact that he is one of the highest paid actors in the MCU and has been present in all the most important films in the franchise, especially in Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming

The third position is occupied by Scarlett Johansson with 5.2 billion from 32 movies, although again they depend a lot on the successes of Marvel. Tom Hanks occupies the fourth position having a cumulative 5billion with a much more diverse career. Bradley Cooper he is in fifth and they follow him Harrison Ford and Chris Evans. Surprisingly, Tom Cruise occupies the eighth positionwell the 43 movies who has starred in the last 25 years raised 3 billion. Zoë Saldana She is the actress to occupy the tenth position, but she is also one of the artists younger and the one that has starred in fewer films.

Other actors who also stand out for their blockbusters are Tom Holland, Emma Watson, Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson.

And the most profitable actors per film?

The previous analysis explained which were the artists highest grossing if you put together all the Hollywood movies they have starred in in the last 25 years. But things change if we ask ourselves which actor has brought the highest average profit per filmsince that could even serve to give us an idea of ​​how many people pay a movie ticket specifically because an actor stars in a film.

Ticket Source also did these calculations and found that in terms of average income, Leonardo Dicaprio is one of the most profitable actors in Hollywood, since every movie he has starred in it grossed an average of $97.5 million.

Angela Bassett ranks second with an average of $97.1 million thanks to the fact that it has played a leading role in 14 movies, followed by Jim Carrey with $96.48 million and in a very close third place is Harrison Ford, since each of his films grossed on average $96.45 million.

Cameron Diaz She is also one of the highest grossing actresses with an average of $88 million per project thanks to movies like Being John Malkovich, Gangs of New York and Shrek. Likewise, Sandra Bullock accumulatedat $76.6 million in 34 films.

What do cinephiles and cinephiles think? What other artists could be just as big box office hits in Hollywood?