“When you don’t have an adequate structure, what happens happens”

The president of Grupo Pachuca asked for self-criticism in Mexican teams, because processes are being lost

Jesus Martinezpresident of the Pachuca Group, hopes that the right people will be chosen to recover the Mexican National Teams project, after the end of the era of Gerardo Torrado and Ignatius Iron in the Tricolor, after the failures of the men’s under 20 category and in the women’s branch.

“I can tell you that when you don’t plan, when things aren’t done right, what happens happens, hopefully with this restructuring the most qualified people are put in place, to get ahead,” said Jesús Martínez, president of Grupo Pachuca, in the presentation of Real Oviedo.

The president of Grupo Pachuca asked that there be self-criticism in Mexican teams, because processes are being lost and he hopes that there may soon be a solution in favor of young Mexican soccer players.

Jesús Martínez was harsh with the present of the Mexican National Teams ESPN

“I am sad, because we love Mexico, the National Team, imagine without the 20 World Cup, without the Olympic Games, but we have to keep fighting, but it is the responsibility of our federations, who must account to the people, we are involved in our project , and they, right now, are not doing their job well,” added Jesús Martínez.

In the structure of the Mexican National Team there will be important changes four months before Qatar 2022, due to the fact that the Tricolor was left without the Olympic Games in the men’s and women’s categories, just as they could not get a pass to the U-20 Men’s World Cup or the Men’s Cup. World of the Major Women’s National Team.

Among the changes, which are expected to be official in the next few hours, is the departure of Gerardo Torrado, as director of the Mexican teams, and of Ignacio Hierro, as sports director of the Tricolor, in addition to those in charge of basic forces, and coach of the female and the U20 team.

In Grupo Pachuca they hope that there will be a change in Mexican football and that it will be soon.