What the press releases of Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi (don’t) say :: Blog su Today









Even Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, a turbulent couple par excellence, had announced, in that very hot summer of 2019, the decision to separate through a couple declaration, at the time entrusted to her spokesperson. Even Michelle Hunziker and Tomaso Trussardi – who also hid under the carpet of the luxurious Bergamo home the Pandora’s Box of presumed freedom that she repressed during the relationship (the narrative that emerged was the traditional one of a princess who lived in the golden prison of label, ed) – did the same. And, last but not least, even the irreverent Dagospiawho adds as much poison as he can to love potions, had hypothesized the release of a “joint communiqué” for the separation of royal couple of Italy, the one composed by Francesco Totti and Ilary Blasi. And instead, in spite of the melancholy sighs of an audience that does not accept the end of a dream and the broken columnists ready to romance any detail on the divorce of the most media-oriented couple in Italy, the former football player and the presenter have put a point on the their love story in the most cruel and emblematic way possible: not through a couple’s communication, like any other politically correct (etiquette or ceremonial, call it what you want) had proposed, but via two distinct communications. To tell how the roads are now irreparably divided. And how much healthy tension the couple is experiencing. In the face of the celebrities who now want us to drink the story of the extended family as the new Mulino Bianco 2.0.





Tension well narrated – five months ago now – by the nervousness perceptible epidermally in that video in which Totti hastily denied the rumors of the crisis that exploded in February. And whose vibes they were trivially similar to those of prisoners of war. You will remember: there was him who denied everything with an uncertain Italian, and that time not because of the legendary Roman accent, but because of evident lack of conviction in the intimate. Countless i meme who immortalized him in a cartoon in which his wife was drawn in front of him: with one hand he held the camera pointed at his forehead and with the other a sign with the script to be recited. THE meme were they right? It is not known, but today he seems to apologize for that script, indeed he almost seems to stigmatize it, when in his note he underlines: “Everything I have said and done in recent months has been said and done to protect our children, who will always be the absolute priority of my life “. Emotional words, which continue like this: “I tried to overcome the crisis of my marriage, but today I understand that the choice of separation, although painful, is not avoidable. I will continue to be close to Ilary in the growth of our three wonderful children, always in the respect my wife “.





Opposed to so much emotion, there is instead her iciness. She who, unlike the moved words of her (almost ex) husband, chooses a bureaucratic formula of the most classic to formalize the farewell. Frosty. “After twenty years together and three splendid children – we read – my marriage with Francesco is over. The path of separation will still remain a private matter and no further declarations will follow from me. I invite everyone to avoid speculation and, above all, to respect the privacy of my family “.





In short, the moral of the story is that the story seems to have ended badly. And that not even Totti and Ilary, that two-headed entity we have asked for twenty years to sublimate the failure of our love affairs, are free from rancor. A matter evident precisely in the way in which the break was “made official to the people”, to use the delightful megalomania of Dagospia, and that we would also have to appreciate putting aside our dreamy and pretentious eyes: after all, in this age that lives under the moral umbrella of the so-called “normalization”, which praises the fallibility of celebrities, to whom we constantly ask for empathy, it should be their worn version is equally welcome. But perhaps even Ilary had not understood this, perhaps she did not accept it (or did not accept it yet) when in February she made a plague and horns to deny the crisis, disturbing the good TV lounges, unleashing a media storm against those else who were not doing than herald the inevitable, perhaps in the hope of being able to recover the relationship again.





And it is true that great honors derive great responsibilities, and therefore great denials, but it is equally true that blatant gestures also correspond to equally blatant interests in making people look away. Or so it seems, to date. At the time, most will remember, Ilary went to her friend Silvia Toffanin, a very true, inciting the subjects of the King of Rome to inveigh against the journalistic mud machine and even suggesting that there was someone ready to harm the couple. In short, even a culprit. A scapegoat, we would say today. On the same day that the newspapers reported the crisis, the whole family immortalized themselves at dinner in one of the best known and most expensive restaurants in Rome – therefore not exactly in the locus amoenus where celebrities hide when they want to go unnoticed – with a bevy of paparazzi in tow. It was there that Totti shot his stammering video of denial. Since then, the two are never again shown together, but the denial was now done.





“Probably, by virtue of their knowledge, Ilary was first warned by Alfonso Signorini about the photographs that were about to come out on Who in which Totti was at Noemi’s house (Bocchi, presumed new flame of the Captain, ed) “, wrote a colleague to me yesterday afternoon, accustomed to the environment of the gossip but far from the specific question, in the midst of that massive delirium in which we were all looking for a center of gravity that would make believable what we did not want to believe. It was probably at that point that the presenter decided to anticipate the storm with a statement. Probably it was she who betrayed with the mysterious “handsome young man” and for this reason he is so moved and she is so impassive. Or maybe not. Maybe it was. him to do it with Noemi, and therefore for this he carries on with pietism in view of the news that will come out of his account.









But they are all probably, in fact, hypothesized by the public and by insiders that they have seen many couples who have arrived at the terminus, and that stop being such. Because of course here there is only that, for the moment, the story has not had its own happy ending. That the cards are on the lawyer table. A table in which our complaints must be put instead – in order: thumbs in the mouth, lightning strikes and ceremonies, marriage at the Ara Coeli – since here those who are continuing to dream at the moment are only us, while they would already be other chores (and with other people) busy.















