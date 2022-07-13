What is known about Indiana Jones 5 so far

The fifth film of the character created between George Lucas and Steven Spielberg will only be released in June of next year. It will be more than four decades after the first film.

Since in 1981, steven spielberg Y george lucas they created Indiana Jones, a total of four films passed. With Harrison Ford at the head once again, in June next we will see the fifth installment, which for the first time will be produced by Disneyafter purchasing lucasfilm in 2012. indiana jones 5 (which does not yet have an official title) will arrive more than a decade after the last one to be seen on the big screen, without too many positive reviews.

In 2008, Harrison Ford was in front of Indiana Jones and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, a film that received a 78% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes but that did not become part of pop culture in such a clear way as the previous installments of the saga, since the appearance of Raiders of the Lost Ark. Filming wrapped in February this year (after being delayed by a shoulder injury to Harrison Ford), so they are in post-production instances and it is expected to have more details in the short term.

It is that, practically nothing is known about the plot of the fifth film of Indiana Jones. It is speculated that it will be set in different times and different versions of the character will be seen, although it is also said that we could see a movie in the style The Irish of Martin Scorsesewith a Harrison Ford digitally rejuvenated. Some leaked photos from the set showed the actor, who turns 80 today, with some points on his face that are usually used to digitally retouch a production.

One of the most important points of this new installment will be linked to the director’s chair. It is that, for the first time we will not see steven spielberg carrying the threads of an adventure Indiana Jones. Busy on his next film, The Fabelmans, Spielberg will be one of the producers of this film that will be in charge of james mangoldthe mind behind Logan and of Ford vs. ferrari.

+Where will it take place and who will star in Indiana Jones 5

According to the information released, the fifth installment of Indiana Jones will take the famous archaeologist on a (temporary?) journey through countries like England, Scotland, Italy and Morocco. In addition to Harrison Fordthe cast will consist of Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann. The music, meanwhile, will once again be in charge of a cinema icon like John Williams.