Waterplan, the startup that seduced Ginóbili and Di Caprio / Headlines

Waterplan is a company that seeks to accelerate the transition to a world with safe water. I know your mission and history.

graduates of Technological Institute of Buenos Aires (ITBA) managed to close a investment round for 7 million dollars for financiate water plan, a startup whose mission is to accelerate the transition to a water-secure world.

The firm, which closed a Seed investment round for US$7 millionit’s a B2B SaaS start-up that use artificial intelligence by analyze climate data models Y water factsand improves the water safety of organizations

The initiative was created by Jose Ignacio Galindo., entrepreneur and software engineer, in the year 2020. He is currently accompanying him olivia cesium (COO), businessman, industrial engineer; matthias trade (CPO), Entrepreneur, Software Engineer, Former Chief Architect, Wolox; Y Jay Famigliettiin the role of Chief Scientist (hydrologist, professor, former NASA Senior Water Scientist).

Famiglietti participated in the YCombinator Summer Cohort and has since helped measure, mitigate and adapt to water risk to 10 Fortune 50 companies, including Coke, Colgate Y McCain Foods.

The amount raised in the financing round will allow water plan grow your team, refine and improve the product and customer experience.

A hopeful round

The round, led by Transition Global (David and Ari Helgason) and Giant Ventures, also had the participation of investors such as the branson familyformer NBA player and recently inducted into the Hall of Fame, Manu Ginobili, and the renowned actor, Leonardo Dicaprio.

These high-end investors were drawn to Waterplan’s mission to encourage water conservation Y accelerate the transition to a world with safe water.

“In the past, companies have taken a reactive approach to water-related problems, often incurring large financial and reputational costs to correct problems after they have occurred,” he said. Jose Ignacio Galindo.CEO of Waterplan.

Manu Gionobili, one of the investors

Featured Investors

The new investors join a list of funds accompanying Waterplan since its pre-seed round, including YCombinator, YC partner Tom Blomfield, NFL legend Joe Montana, Mixpanel founder Tim Treffen, Newtopia VC, L2 Ventures and ecology-focused funds Climate Capital, Jetstream and Colectivo MCJ.

Waterplan helps companies evolve towards a proactive and forward-looking strategy.

Our SaaS platform enables companies to continuously monitor water-related risks, anticipate and prevent disruptions, while meeting ESG goals and doing what’s best for the environment.

A startup that cares about the environment

Design to predict outages

Waterplan’s platform was designed to predict water supply disruptions caused by climate change and other factors, allowing companies to take proactive steps to avoid costly operational disruptions and correct environmental problems.

The startup aims to address the $425 billion of water-related financial risk that currently exists (CDP) and accommodate the 40% shortfall in global water supply that the UN has forecast by 2030.

“I have always been interested in technology and Waterplan uses it to offer real solutions to address climate change. I am excited to be part of their journey and invest in a company that is helping companies reduce their water risk,” said Emanuel Ginóbili.

For his part, Leonardo Di Captrio shared: “Water-related catastrophes continue to be one of the main consequences of the current climate crisis. Having a platform that helps predict and take action to prevent these events can be an invaluable tool in the fight. I am delighted to support the innovative work being done at Waterplan.”