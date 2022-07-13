Venus and Menscaped choose irony to teach how to take care of pubic hair

Last year Venus, a P&G brand, had launched the song ‘The Pube Song’ to promote specific products for pubic hair removal.

Now the follow-up is aroused, another song “It’s Time to Care (For Your Pubic Hair)” sung by rapper Princess Nokia which also appears in the cartoon version video, published on the brand’s social channels.

The initiative, in addition to promoting the expansion of the range, aims to destigmatize the word ‘pubis’, which many girls still find it hard to pronounce.

“It is impossible to change a social norm that has been in force for centuries overnight. That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Princess Nokia to launch the next chapter of this important campaign, ”said Dana Malcolm, Senior Brand Director.

Instead, there is talk of male hair in the campaign of the Manscaped grooming brand that promotes a razor designed specifically for depilating private parts.

Help in the task the irony of the US comedian Pete Davidson, from the height of his ability to fascinate some of the most beautiful and famous women of the show, including Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande and the current girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

«Pete is the perfect brand partner for Manscaped. Both his sense of humor and his perception of himself fit perfectly with our brand’s voice and values. One of these is not taking ourselves too seriously, a quality that makes our brand accessible and allows authentic connections with our fans ”explains Paul Tran, founder and CEO of Manscaped.