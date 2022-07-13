“Until this Wednesday we will wait for the Cruz Azul documents for Gonzalo Carneiro”

Representative Pablo Bentancur spoke this Wednesday morning about the future of Gonzalo Carneiro, highlighting that with Cruz Azul there is a verbal agreement but that nothing has been signed yet, so it is not ruled out that the footballer will reach Peñarol or continue in Liverpool.

In dialogue with ‘100% Deporte’ (Radio Sport), Bentancur stressed that these next few hours will be key to defining the future of the 26-year-old attacker and stated: “With Cruz Azul there is a verbal agreement, but until it is formalized, no I can say that it is done, the official documents have not yet arrived to sign them”.

“The player did not ask to go to Peñarol. It is true that the Aurinegro president Ignacio Ruglio and the sports director Pablo Bengoechea have been in contact and from Peñarol a very important economic offer was made “he underlined.

The agent indicated that together with Carneiro they set Wednesday night as the deadline to wait for Cruz Azul, and remarked that in the event that this offer from the Mexican club does not materialize, he cannot rule out that the footballer will also continue in Liverpool.

“There is nothing official signed with Cruz Azul and we put a limit until tonight out of respect for Liverpool and Peñarol. The easiest thing would be to take it to Mexico, but we can’t keep waiting either. We are going to wait until this Wednesday to see what happens”commented.

Bentancur also pointed out that the footballer has stated that he is very comfortable in Liverpool, although being with a coach (Diego Aguirre) and a physical trainer who already know him in Mexican football ‘seduces’ him.

And then he recalled the opportunity that Liverpool gave him by hiring the footballer earlier this year: “Liverpool was the team that welcomed him and opened its arms to him, at the time he was offered to Peñarol and Nacional and they discarded him because of his past. We should all have a second chance and Gonzalo gave it to Liverpool”.

“He had asked to return to Uruguay and it was Liverpool who really believed in him and gave him the confidence to return to being the player he is, he became a lot more professional and these next few years will be very good for him,” he said.