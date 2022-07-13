Twitch says goodbye to the “God of Fortnite” as it deflates in the face of a mass exodus, and it seems that it will not be the last

For many years, Twitch has exercised a notorious pressure about YouTube. What is considered the quintessential video platform on the Internet was devastated by a massive exodus of content creators, not only due to the detriment and lack of interest in short videos with a lot of work behind them; Twitch knew how to entertain by contract to the best of the red platform.

Since 2014, Amazon’s platform has seen spectacular growth that has run into, almost in tune with YouTube, with notorious complaints about the monetization of direct broadcasts and how these content creators received less and less income. This has led – repeating Google’s web tune again – to a slight, albeit increasing, flight back to YouTube by notorious content creators like myth.

The one known as “Fortnite God” —a very beastly name, but one that seems to be defended with great skill in the field. battle royale of Epic Games – has signed a new agreement with YouTube back to the red platform. The reason? A higher income, of course. Far from comparisons in terms of quality of the streamingservices offered by both companies and others, these comings and goings have an economic trigger that makes other large companies rethink their situation.

These 50% earnings for all streamers with extremely high requirements for those small creators trying to make a living on the platform, it makes the situation unfeasible for a long time. In fact, to minimize what Twitch requires, now a streamer fairly well known needs work double to reach the collection base of just 3 years ago.

It is clear that this does not affect us as consumers, but when people like Ibai they speak publicly of a more or less imminent exit, the situation is far from good. The 27-year-old from Bilbao has shown his discomfort by stating that he himself plans a “transfer” of YouTube in the remainder of the year in order to perform the same content that you already do on the Amazon platform.

Did you also go to youtube? Ashei pic.twitter.com/09OgFEXTqE — Tukemiras (@Kelokerealg) July 10, 2022

A mass departure that led the streamer American Ludwig Ahgren. With more than 3 million followers on Twitch and in the top 10 of Anglo-Saxon streamers, the content creator left the platform in search of better conditions in YouTube Gamingwhich seems to be growing in terms of big names.