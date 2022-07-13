Trailer for Light & Magic, the upcoming Disney Plus documentary about the iconic special effects company

If there is one thing that Star Wars has generated, apart from the multi-million dollar franchise it has become, it is a huge impact on the audiovisual industry through the myriad of companies it founded. george lucas.

Within Lucasfilm, it is quite possible, if not certain, that Industrial Light & Magic be the most important and influential company in the Seventh Art. Let’s take a look at light and magic trailerthe documentary that arrives this month on Disney Plus.

VIDEO Trailer for Light & Magic, the Disney Plus documentary about the legendary special effects company

The special effects created by ILM go far beyond the Star Wars movies. The iconic company has participated in more than 350 films.

Iconic stories like Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Pirates of the Caribbean or Iron Man, among many others, have had the privilege of having the work of the Industrial Light & Magic team.

The Disney Plus documentary will feature the participation of numerous celebrities who do not need an introduction in the audiovisual medium, such as Ron Howard, Jon Favreau, Steven Spielberg, Robert Zemeckis or James Cameron. Well, naturally, we will also see George Lucas.

Among the geniuses of special effects that emerged from Industrial Light & Magic, the documentary will feature Phil Tippett, Joe Johnston and Dennis Murenamong others.

Light & Magic is a project led by Lawrence Casdanveteran screenwriter of Star Wars and Indiana Jones who has to his credit films such as The bodyguard or video games like Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire.

Special effects are a crucial part of today’s cinema. Movies like Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope laid the groundwork for modern cinema, and they did so thanks to the talent pooled at companies like ILM.

Light & Magic will arrive on Disney Plus on July 27, 2022 and it will consist of 6 episodes that, without a doubt, will be full of very cool curiosities for movie lovers.