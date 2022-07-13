Tortillaland 2: These are the streamers that will participate in the AuronPlay Minecraft series

tortillaland 2the new season of minecraft series created by auronplay Y Perxitahas been revealing to the streamers that they will be participating in this new installment, where some new faces will be added, and others will not participate in the project, as Auron himself commented in one of his direct on Twitch,

This Wednesday they revealed one more name, which will be within the domains of ‘Tortillo’, who has also already revealed the date on which it will be released, letting almost a month pass after the release of karma land 5series led by Vegeta777 and WillyRex, which began last Sunday, July 10, after a server failure on the official day of the start of this new adventure.

Related news

The Tortillaland Official Twitter Account published a box in which the content creators who were invited to be part of this season of the Minecraft series appear, in which they announced that there would be changes, such as the version of the game, since in the first installment they used 1.12 and in this one, they will use 1.18, which will cause there to be new mods and that some, like the so-called ‘Indexer’ do not work due to lack of compatibility.

Who will be in Tortillaland 2?

‘Tortillo’ leads to 13 so far streamersboth from Twitch and YouTube, who will resume the adventure, and in other cases, will begin their journey through this series that won the Esland Awards in 2022, in the category of ‘Best Content Series’, whose award was received remotely by auronplaywho had COVID-19 at the time of the event.

The participants are (in order of announcement):

Spreen (joins series)

ElMariana (joins the series)

Karchez (returns to the series)

Axozer (returns to the series)

DJMario (joins the series)

Biyin (returns to series)

AriGameplays (returns to series)

Career (joins series)

Carola (returns to the series)

PolisPol (returns to the series)

AuronPlay (series creator, returns)

JuanSGuarnizo (Juan Guarnizo returns to the series)

Focus (returns to the series, was announced just this July 13)

17 spaces remain available, leaving a total of 30 players to Heberon and his team of Gods of Tortillaland Throw lightning bolts if you don’t obey the server’s rules.

Follow us on Google News and receive the best information.

CG