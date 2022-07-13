Tortillaland 2: These are the streamers that will participate in the AuronPlay Minecraft series

tortillaland 2the new season of minecraft series created by auronplay Y Perxitahas been revealing to the streamers that they will be participating in this new installment, where some new faces will be added, and others will not participate in the project, as Auron himself commented in one of his direct on Twitch,

This Wednesday they revealed one more name, which will be within the domains of ‘Tortillo’, who has also already revealed the date on which it will be released, letting almost a month pass after the release of karma land 5series led by Vegeta777 and WillyRex, which began last Sunday, July 10, after a server failure on the official day of the start of this new adventure.

