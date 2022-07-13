top speed | zenithal

Hello what’s up? If you are over 30, surely you remember the movie Maximum speed. Keanu Reeves plays a Los Angeles police officer who is chasing a dangerous terrorist (Dennis Hopper) who is besieging the city. The attack consists of an explosive device placed in a line bus that will explode if the speed drops below 80 kilometers per hour or if they try to lower the passengers. Keanu Reeves manages to get on the bus, but due to a misunderstanding one of the passengers shoots the driver, which leads to Sandra Bullock having to take over the wheel. With the collective going at maximum speed, together they will do everything possible so that it does not collide. That is the image that comes to mind when I think about the current situation of the Argentine economy. Did you see when events rush by and suddenly everything seems to speed up?

We entered a regime of high inflation

Guzmán’s resignation was the most recent in a chain of events politicians that began with the letter from CFK towards the end of 2020, where he maintained that there were “officials who do not work”, which picked up speed after the heavy defeat in the PASO and which accelerated at full speed in recent weeks with the public debate that took place between the vice president and the president, culminating in the resignations of the ministers of Productive Development and Economy.

What happened last Monday with prices confirms that the economy entered what is known as a “high inflation regime”. What Explain Joaquín Waldman, although there is no exact and unequivocal way to classify it, the Argentine economy would meet all the indicators found in the literature on the subject: i) Annual inflation above 50%; ii) Monthly inflation above 5%; iii) Have two or more years of inflation above 40%; iv) Have double the average inflation of the last 10 years. In our case, that requires annual inflation of around 64%. The latest official data is from May and places it at 60%, but with the increases these days we almost certainly exceed that level.

Beyond the definition, the important thing is that, when entering a regime of high inflation, what happens is that the behavior of this phenomenon changes. Price increases become extremely sensitive, either to the increase in international prices, to the exchange rate or to some event that generates uncertainty in the economy. Basically, price increases become sensitive to everything.

As a price survey carried out by the consulting firm Ecolatina shows, after Guzmán’s resignation, increases were observed in almost all items (only 5 of more than 60 did not show price increases). When disaggregating between the types of products, durable goods (appliances, clothing, articles related to construction, electronics, furniture, among others) were the ones that showed the highest increases, with an average of over 10%, while those of mass consumption (food, drinks, cleaning, hygiene, etc.) the increases were more moderate, around 5% or less.

Unfortunately today we are very used to speaking in terms of these magnitudes, but the fact that general increases of 10% are observed in a single day is something extremely atypical. It is enough to observe that these increases are similar or even higher than the inflation observed throughout the last year in the rest of the countries of the region (Chile 13%; Brazil 12%; Uruguay 9%; Colombia 9%; for give some examples)

Note that, then, the main reason that explains these remarks in prices is inflation itself. As we said, this leads to typical behaviors to cover themselves from the high uncertainty caused by the inflationary process. And these behaviors include not only companies, but also consumers (who we saw how quickly they went out over the weekend to buy goods) or savers (who did the same with the quota of USD 200 for savings).

The other distinctive feature of high inflation regimes is that this problem is no longer measured by its magnitude (how high inflation is) but by its speed (how quickly prices adjust). This means that inflation in annual terms is no longer relevant, because the information contained (what happened with prices in the last 12 months) becomes obsolete, and the relevant actors (companies and unions) begin to look at what happened in the last 12 months. most recent months to make your updates.

As an example, the graph below shows how the private consultants were adjusting upwards the estimated inflation for the end of this year. In just five months, this projection increased more than 20 percentage points. Although the increase in international prices caused by the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine had an influence, they are not enough to explain an adjustment of this size (also, these projections were made before Guzmán’s resignation, with which almost certainly be revised upwards again next month).

Projected inflation for December 2022 (in annual %)

Source: BCRA expectations survey.

Behind this, what can be seen is that the consultants are assuming that monthly inflation is going to be around 4.5% per month between now and the end of the year. This means that inflation will not return to pre-war levels, meaning that it would be a shock permanent at the inflation level (and not transientdespite the fact that the prices of oil, wheat or soybeans have been falling significantly).

Consequently, this means that Argentine inflation is already at a higher level. As you can see in the graph below, inflation levels increased after the strong devaluation and the debt crisis during the Cambiemos administration, then after the end of the pandemic and now with the outbreak of the war. The big difference between the last two and the first is that they took place without a jump in the (official) exchange rate.

Inflation in monthly %

Note: The months of July to December 2022 are the projections that are derived from the inflation projected by the REM consultants.

Source: Prepared by the authors based on the BCRA.

Why does this happen? As we explained in another edition, this is due to the high inertial component of Argentine inflation. When a shock raises the level of inflation, it then persists over time because, behind it, wages, rents, interest rates, etc. are quickly updated. And, as we said before, this mechanism is perfected as inflation increases.

We return, then, to where we started. Today there is no doubt that the Argentine economy has entered a regime of high inflation, which translates into a major challenge for the new administration. In this sense, the crucial element in the immediate term is to contain expectations, crossed by the strong uncertainty that the entire Argentine society perceives. An important point to highlight here is that this uncertainty is not only due to the economic situation but also to politics, in particular the tensions that are observed within the ruling coalition.

The departure of Kulfas and Guzmán, both targeted for months by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, should calm the waters. What is a little more difficult to decipher is whether the same will happen with Batakis, given that the announced measures confirm that the economic program outlined by Guzmán will remain practically unchanged, some even go a little further with regard to fiscal prudence. . Therefore, it is difficult for this to be enough to confirm, facing society and the markets, that the government has finally managed to resolve the internal political crisis that imploded last week. The credibility blues begins to play again.

