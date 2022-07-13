“’Top gun: Maverick’: Tom Cruise surpasses Marvel hits: “Captain America: civil war” and “” Spider-Man: far from home | Cinema and series

“Top gun: Maverick” brought adrenaline to theaters and broke records for Tom Cruise’s career. Few expected the sequel and ended up inspired by the powerful story full of emotions. Now, fans are even asking for another sequel to close out the trilogy.

What many do not know is that Tom Cruise I did not want to make this second part after the harsh criticism received by the first installment accused of being patriotic war propaganda.

“I want kids to know that war isn’t like that, that ‘Top Gun’ was just an amusement park ride, a PG-13-rated fun movie that wasn’t meant to be reality. That’s why I didn’t do the sequels. It would have been irresponsible,” the actor told Playboy.

Everything changed with the pressure of the fans and especially the idea that the director Joe Kosinski had saved for the second part. “When I finished the presentation, Tom picked up the phone and called the head of Paramount Pictures and said, ‘We’re going to make this movie,'” the filmmaker revealed.

After the premiere of “Top gun 2”, the good reception has been reflected in the box office numbers. To date, the film has grossed over $1.18 billion worldwide, leaving behind two major Marvel Studios blockbusters: “Captain America: Civil War” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” home”.