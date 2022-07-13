Tom Cruise irrelevant? Mickey Rourke disapproves of the Top Gun actor

In the opinion of many, the histrion of Mission Impossible Y top gun is the last great star of Hollywood. She will not be an Oscar-winning personality, despite her three acting nominations. But she certainly she usually introduces herself as the showman definitive. Or rather, a champion of cinema as a spectacle of special effects and set pieces majestic, where the real magic has to happen on camera and not through CGI. None of this, however, impresses veteran Mickey Rourke, whose feelings toward Tom Cruise—as an actor and global box office conqueror—couldn’t be more rock-bottom.

Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan UncensoredMickey Rourke lashed out at Tom Cruise, who comes from dominating the marquees thanks to the multimillion-dollar movie Top Gun: Maverick. When Piers Morgan asked Rourke what he thought of Cruise being back at the top of the box office reports, the Sin City he showed no enthusiasm. “That means nothing to me”he asserted (via IndieWire). “The guy has played the same role for 35 years. I have no respect for that.”.

Oscar nominee for The fighter (2008) emphasized that he was very serious in dismissing the trajectory of whoever personifies the intrepid Ethan Hunt in the franchise Mission Impossible. As he confessed, Rourke prefers to put his attention on authentic acting legends. Those that he considers the examples of him to follow.

“I don’t care about money or power,” he assured in the same talk. “I care when I see Al Pacino work, Chris Walken, the early work of [Robert] De Niro, the work of Richard Harris or Ray Winstone. That’s the kind of actor I want to be. Like Monty Cliff and [Marlon] Brando in the old days, or like a lot of guys trying to grow as actors.”

To the specific question of whether he did not consider Tom Cruise a good actor then, Mickey Rourke simply stated the following: «In my world, I think he is irrelevant». What do you think?

Mickey Rourke in Iron Man 2 (2010)

Just last year, Rourke targeted Marvel Studios with his criticism. It happened through a post from his Instagram account. The main objective was to recognize the work of directing, producing and acting in the police series Law and Order: SVU. But in applauding the work of Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni and others, the actor from Iron Man 2 left the MCU in a bad light. Specifically, he stated that this is “real acting, not like all that Marvel shit.” Come in here to read the full note.