Today’s ephemeris: What happened on July 14?

On July 14, we remember some of the most outstanding events in history.

Start of the French Revolution

Run the year 1789 when it occurred the taking of the Bastille, the end of the Middle Ages, to start the Modern Age. This was a social and political conflict that spread throughout Europe from France, thus ending the Old Regime. It began with the self-proclamation of the Third Estate as the National Assembly and ended with the Napoleon Bonaparte’s coup in 1799.

conor mcgregor birthday

Conor Anthony McGregorwas born in Dublin, Ireland, on July 14, 1988. He is one of the most important fighters in the history of the world of wrestling. mma, more specifically in UFC. He has come to compete in three categories: featherweight, lightweight and welterweight, being champion in the first two, becoming the only one in history to be a double champion. He made his Boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017although he was defeated.

What happened on July 14?

1789.- The people of Paris take the prison-fortress of the Bastille. The French Revolution begins.

1795.- “La Marseillaise” by Claude-Joseph Rouget de Lisle, becomes the French anthem.

1853.- Opening of the Universal Exposition in New York, at the Crystal Palace in Manhattan.

1856.- The Madrid Gazette publishes the resignation of the President of the Council of Ministers, Baldomero Espartero, and the appointment of his successor, Leopoldo O’Donnell.

1881.- Gunman William Henry McCarthy, Billy “El Nio”, dies at the hands of Sheriff Pat Garrett, in Fort Sumner (New Mexico).

1894.- Sabino Arana founds the Euskeldun Batzokija Society in Bilbao, the seed of the Basque Nationalist Party, and raises the ikurria for the first time.

1902.- Agustin Lizrraga discovers the Peruvian ruins of Machu Picchu, which in 1911 the American Hiram Bingham makes known to the world.

1931.- Opening of the first Constituent Courts of the Second Spanish Republic. The chamber is chaired by the socialist Julian Besteiro.

1931.- The Provisional Diputación de la Generalitat approves the preliminary draft of the Statute of Catalonia.

1933.- The Government of the Third Reich promulgates the Law for the Prevention of Offspring with Genetic Diseases, which allows sterilization to improve the German race.

1933.- A Law of the Government of Hitler makes the Nazi National Socialist German Workers Party the only legal one.

1937.- An Antonov 25 plane lands in San Jacinto (California) 62 hours after taking off from Moscow. First flight across the North Pole.

1938.- They publish in the “Giornale d’Italia” the anonymous text, prepared by Mussolini, “Il Fascismo ei problemi della razza”, which inspires the racial laws.

1941.- Six thousand Lithuanian Jews are exterminated in the Viszalsyan camp.

1958.- Assassination of King Faisal II of Iraq and his heir in the coup of General Abdul Karim Kassem, who proclaims a republic.

1960.- The British Jane Goodall arrives for the first time in the Tanzanian Reserve of Gombe Stream, where she studies the chimpanzee.

1961.- John XXII’s encyclical “Mater et Magistra” is published, which condemns communism and asks for support for underdeveloped peoples.

1964.- The cyclist Jacques Anquetil wins his fifth and last Tour de France.

1971.- The ordinary general meeting of the Football Club Atltico de Madrid changes the name of the stadium to the name of Vicente Caldern in honor of its president.

1983.- Nintendo launches the video game “Mario Bros.”

1969.- Premiere in Cannes of “Easy rider”, by Dennis Hopper, also with Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson.

1976.- Juan Carlos I informs Paul VI that he will not use the presentation of Spanish bishops.

1986.- 12 civil guards die in the ETA attack in the Plaza de la República Dominicana, in Madrid.

1995.- The MP3 compressed audio format is born, but the first player (MPMan F10) is not sold until 1998.

1997.- Millions of people demonstrate in Spain against the violence of ETA and in repudiation of the murder of popular councilor Miguel Ángel Blanco.

1997.- Kocheril Raman Narayanan is elected president of India by the electoral commission (federal and regional deputies).

1998.- The Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj achieves the world record of 1,500 meters (3:26.00), in Rome.

1999.- Argentina and the United Kingdom sign an agreement in London that allows Argentines access to the Malvinas.

2000.- A Miami jury awards a record $145 billion in damages to half a million Florida smokers, then dismissed in 2006.

2002.- A French far-rightist misses the shot against the president, Jacques Chirac, in Paris.

2003.- The Council of the Judiciary suspends the Chamber of Discord of the High Court of Justice of the Basque Country, created to resolve the complaint against members of the Basque Parliament for not dissolving the Sozialista Abertzaleak group. Then endorsed by the Supreme.

2005.- The UN launches the “Alliance of Civilizations” between the Western, Arab and Muslim worlds, an initiative of President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

2006.- Typhoon “Bilis” reaches the Chinese coast, leaving 612 dead and 208 missing in various provinces. It also causes deaths on the Philippine island of Luzon.

2007.- Russia suspends the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), signed between NATO and the Warsaw Pact (1990) to limit forces and weapons. He resigned definitively in 2015.

2010.- Kodak manufactures its last roll of Kodachrome slide film, after 75 years on the market, with which Steve McCurry, famed Magnum photographer, immortalizes images.

2015.- Iran and the 5+1 Group (China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Russia plus Germany) reach an agreement in Vienna whereby Iran will not manufacture nuclear weapons.

2016.- 84 dead and more than 400 injured in an Islamist attack, due to being run over by a truck, in Nice (France).

2021.- The Constitutional Court declares illegal the confinement decreed by the Spanish Government in the first state of alarm due to the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Who was born on July 14?

1602.- Giulio Mazzarini, “Mazarino”, Italian cardinal in the service of France.

1717.- Ventura Rodríguez, Spanish architect.

1807.- Ventura de la Vega, Spanish-Argentine poet and writer.

1888.- Enrique de Rosas, Argentine actor and theater director.

1910.- William Hanna, American co-founder of the animation film studios.

1913.- Gerald Ford, former US president.

1918.- Ingmar Bergman, Swedish film and theater director.

1921.- Geoffrey Wilkinson, British chemist and Nobel Prize winner in 1973.

1921.- Sixto Durn-Balln, former Ecuadorian president.

1923.- Primo Nebiolo, former Italian president of the International Athletics Federation.

1929.- Eduardo Lizalde, Mexican writer.

1937.- Yoshiro Mori, former Japanese Prime Minister.

1942.- Javier Solana Madariaga, Spanish politician.

1956.- Carlos Andradas, professor and former rector of the Complutense University of Madrid.

1973.- Candela Pea, Spanish actress.

1977.- Victoria of Sweden, Crown Princess.

Who died on July 14?

1816.- Francisco de Miranda, hero of the independence of Venezuela.

1920.- Mariano de Cavia, Spanish writer and journalist.

1954.- Jacinto Benavente, Spanish playwright.

1958.- Faisal II, King of Iraq.

1970.- Luis Mariano, Spanish singer.

1971.- Ermilo Abreu Gómez, Mexican writer and academic.

1998.- Richard McDonald, creator of the homonymous fast food chain.

2002.- Joaqun Balaguer, former Dominican president.

2003.- Francisco Repilado Muoz, “Compay Segundo”, Cuban musician.

2010.- Eduardo Sánchez Junco, director of “Hola” magazine.