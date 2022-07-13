Today’s ephemeris: what happened on July 13 | Events that occurred in Argentina and the world

In the ephemeris of july 13 These events that occurred on a day like today in Argentina and the world stand out:

1927. Simone Veil is born

Simone Veil is born in Nice. She suffered the Holocaust when she was a teenager. She went through Auschwitz and lost almost her entire family. She graduated in law, she became Minister of Health in 1974 and promoted the historic debate for the decriminalization of abortion in France. In 1979 she came to the European Parliament and was the first woman to preside over it. She became French Minister of Health again in 1993. She received the Prince of Asturias Award for International Cooperation in 2005 and was a member of the French Academy. She passed away on June 30, 2017.

1942. Harrison Ford is born

Harrison Ford is born in Chicago. He saw it in American Graffitibut another George Lucas movie launched him into stardom: starwars. He saw him in small roles in The conversation Y apocalypse now, both by Francis Ford Coppola. Before completing the original trilogy of starwars He put himself in the shoes of Indiana Jones. So far, she has starred in four saga films directed by Steven Spielberg and is filming a fifth. He also starred bladerunner, witness in danger (which earned him his only Oscar nomination) and The Mosquito CoastAmong other films.

1954. Frida Kahlo dies

Mexican painter Frida Kahlo dies in Coyoacán, a week after her 47th birthday, a victim of bronchopneumonia. She was 18 years old when she suffered a brutal traffic accident that caused multiple injuries. She started painting and met Diego Rivera. She married the muralist in 1929. The marriage lasted ten years, a period in which she began to gain recognition for her work. Shortly after the divorce she reconciled with Rivera and they remarried. Upon her death, she was cremated. Her ashes are preserved in the Blue House, where the artist was born and lived, and which is now a museum.

1973. Héctor Cámpora resigns

Héctor Cámpora resigns from the Presidency of the Nation. He does it to facilitate the return to power of Juan Domingo Perón. Along with him, the vice president, Vicente Solano Lima, resigns. The acephaly also extends to the provisional presidency of the Senate, since Alejandro Díaz Bialet is sent abroad on a diplomatic mission. Then the head of the Chamber of Deputies, Raúl Lastiri, takes office. Cámpora’s presidency, marked by Peronism’s shift to the left, has lasted seven weeks.

1985. The historic Live Aid concerts

The historic Live Aid concerts are held, organized by Bob Geldof with the aim of raising funds for the humanitarian crisis in Africa, where countries like Ethiopia are suffering from famine. Two shows are done simultaneously. One, at Wembley Stadium, in London; the other, in the John F. Kennedy Stadium, in Philadelphia. In London, Queen, David Bowie, Dire Straits, Elton Johnn, George Michael, The Who and Paul McCartney, among others, perform in a nine-hour show. Across the Atlantic, the lineup of figures includes Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, Phil Collins, Madonna, Bob Dylan, Tina Turner and Mick Jagger. The date is remembered as World Rock Day.

1997. Miguel Ángel Blanco dies

After a brief agony, Miguel Ángel Blanco dies. The Popular Party councilor in the Basque town of Ermua had been kidnapped on July 10 by members of ETA. They demand that prisoners of the gang be placed in jails in the Basque Country. The government of José María Aznar does not give in and millions of Spaniards take to the streets during those hours, demanding that the ETA members not carry out their threat to kill Blanco. The 29-year-old man is found in an open field with a bullet in the neck, on the afternoon of July 12 and dies at dawn on the 13. His death shakes the Spanish, who massively express their repudiation of terrorism ETA.

2004. Carlos Kleiber

Ten days after his 73rd birthday, a legend of classical music dies in Slovenia: the conductor Carlos Kleiber. Born in Berlin, his father Erich was also a famous director. The family settled in Argentina after the rise of Nazism, and the young Kleiber, who hispanized his name, Karl, was trained in Buenos Aires. Back in Europe, he did not work as a regular director, but as a guest, and did not give interviews. Critics praised his style. The anniversary of his death is remembered as International Conductor’s Day.

2012. Leda Valladares dies

The folklorist Leda Valladares dies in Buenos Aires at the age of 92. She was born in Tucumán, she compiled the music of the Argentine North. She thus shaped the Argentine Musical Map. She formed a folk duo with María Elena Walsh. They recorded several albums and then Valladares resumed her compilation work. In the 1980s she collaborated with rock musicians.

2014. Argentina loses the World Cup final in Brazil

The National Team loses the World Cup final in Brazil against Germany at the Maracana. Alejandro Sabella’s team is looking for the triple championship, in the first World Cup definition for Argentina since 1990. However, a goal by Mario Götze, eight minutes into the second extra time, gives the Teutons the title. Lionel Messi is chosen the best player of the tournament.

Furthermore, it is the International Weavers Day. In Argentina they commemorate the National Telecommunications Day and the Electrical Energy Worker’s Day.