Today’s ephemeris, July 14, 2022. What happened on July 14?

What happened on July 14?

1789/ The people of Paris take the prison-fortress of the Bastille. The French Revolution begins.

1795/ “La Marseillaise”, a war song by Claude-Joseph Rouget de Lisle, becomes a French anthem.

1853/ Opening of the World’s Fair in New York, at the Crystal Palace in Manhattan.

1856/ The Madrid Gazette publishes the resignation of the President of the Council of Ministers, Baldomero Espartero, and the appointment of his successor, Leopoldo O’Donnell.

1881/ Gunman William Henry McCarthy, Billy “El Niño”, dies at the hands of Sheriff Pat Garrett, in Fort Sumner (New Mexico).

1894/ Sabino Arana founded the Euskeldun Batzokija Society in Bilbao, the seed of the Basque Nationalist Party, and raised the ikurriña for the first time.

1902/ The Cuzco native Agustín Lizárraga discovers the Peruvian ruins of Machu Picchu, which in 1911 the American Hiram Bingham makes known to the world.

1931/ Opening of the first Constituent Courts of the Second Spanish Republic. The socialist Julián Besteiro presides over the chamber.

1931/ The Provisional Provincial Council of the Generalitat approves the preliminary draft of the Statute of Catalonia.

1933/ The Government of the Third Reich promulgates the Law for the Prevention of Offspring with Genetic Diseases, which allows sterilization to improve the German race.

1933/ A Law of the Hitler Government makes the Nazi National Socialist German Workers Party the only legal one.

1937/ An Antonov 25 plane lands in San Jacinto (California) 62 hours after taking off from Moscow. First flight across the North Pole.

1938/ They publish in the “Giornale d’Italia” the anonymous text, prepared by Mussolini, “Il Fascismo ei problemi della razza”, which inspired the racial laws.

1941/ Six thousand Lithuanian Jews are exterminated in the Viszalsyan camp.

1958/ Assassination of King Faisal II of Iraq and his heir in the coup of General Abdul Karim Kassem, who proclaims a republic.

1960/ The British Jane Goodall arrives for the first time in the Tanzanian Gombe Stream Reserve, where she studies the chimpanzee.

1961/ John XXII’s encyclical “Mater et Magistra” is published, condemning communism and calling for support for underdeveloped peoples.

1964/ The cyclist Jacques Anquetil wins his fifth and last Tour de France.

1971/ The ordinary general meeting of the Football Club Atlético de Madrid changes the name of the stadium to the name of Vicente Calderón in honor of its president.

1983/ Nintendo launches the video game “Mario Bros.”

1969/ Cannes premiere of “Easy Rider”, by Dennis Hopper, also with Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson.

1976.- Juan Carlos I informs Paul VI that he will not use the presentation of Spanish bishops.

1986/ 12 civil guards die in the ETA attack in the Plaza de la República Dominicana, in Madrid.

1987/ Kim Chung Yul replaces Lee Han Key as South Korean Prime Minister.

1995/ The MP3 compressed audio format is born, but the first player (MPMan F10) is not sold until 1998.

1997/ Millions of people demonstrate in Spain against the violence of ETA and in repudiation of the murder of popular councilor Miguel Ángel Blanco.

1997/ Kocheril Raman Narayanan is elected President of India by the Electoral Commission (Federal and Regional MPs).

1998/ The Moroccan Hicham El Guerrouj achieves the world record of 1,500 meters (3:26.00), in Rome.

2000/ A Miami jury awards a record $145 billion in damages to half a million Florida smokers, then dismissed in 2006.

2002/ A French far-rightist misses the shot against President Jacques Chirac, in Paris.

2003/ The Council of the Judiciary suspends the Chamber of Discord of the High Court of Justice of the Basque Country, created to resolve the complaint against members of the Basque Parliament for not dissolving the Sozialista Abertzaleak group. Then endorsed by the Supreme.

2005/ The UN launches the “Alliance of Civilizations” between the Western, Arab and Muslim worlds, an initiative of President José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

2006/ Typhoon “Bilis” reaches the Chinese coast, leaving 612 dead and 208 missing in various provinces. It also causes deaths on the Philippine island of Luzon.

2007/ Russia suspends the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), signed between NATO and the Warsaw Pact (1990) to limit forces and weapons. He resigned definitively in 2015.

2010/ Kodak manufactures its last roll of Kodachrome slide film, after 75 years on the market, with which Steve McCurry, famed Magnum photographer, immortalizes images.

2015/ Iran and the 5+1 Group (China, the United States, France, the United Kingdom and Russia plus Germany) reach an agreement in Vienna whereby Iran will not manufacture nuclear weapons.

2016/ 84 dead and more than 400 injured in an Islamist attack, due to being run over by a truck, in Nice (France).

What happened on July 14 in America?

1940/ Fulgencio Batista wins the presidential elections in Cuba, supported by socialists and communists.

1960/ At least 225 inmates die in the fire at the National Neuropsychiatric Hospital in Guatemala City.

1969/ First of the two days of greatest intensity in the “soccer war”. El Salvador bombs and invades Honduras.

1999/ Argentina and the United Kingdom sign an agreement in London that allows Argentines access to the Malvinas.

2001/ The World Bank grants 1,500 million dollars in credits to Argentina due to the crisis.

2003/ Three Cuban adults die (possible suicide) and a child is injured when the hijacking of a boat to flee to the US fails.

2009/ USA and Cuba resume meetings on immigration. Suspended in 2011 and resumed in 2013.

2020/ The Brazilian Justice decrees the bankruptcy of the airline Avianca Brasil, which two years earlier had filed for bankruptcy.

Who was born on July 14?

1602/ Giulio Mazzarini, “Mazarino”, Italian cardinal in the service of France.

1717/ Ventura Rodríguez, Spanish architect.

1807/ Ventura de la Vega, Spanish-Argentine poet and writer.

1888/ Enrique de Rosas, Argentine actor and theater director.

1910/ William Hanna, American co-founder of the animated film studios.

1913/ Gerald Ford, former US president.

1918/ Ingmar Bergman, Swedish film and theater director.

1921/ Geoffrey Wilkinson, British chemist and Nobel Prize winner in 1973.

1921/ Sixto Durán-Ballén, former Ecuadorian president.

1923/ Primo Nebiolo, former Italian president of the International Athletics Federation.

1929/ Eduardo Lizalde, Mexican writer.

1937/ Yoshiro Mori, former Japanese Prime Minister.

1942/ Javier Solana Madariaga, Spanish politician.

1956/ Carlos Andradas, professor and former rector of the Complutense University of Madrid.

1973/ Candela Peña, Spanish actress.

1977/ Victoria of Sweden, crown princess.

Who died on July 14?

1816/ Francisco de Miranda, hero of the independence of Venezuela.

1920/ Mariano de Cavia, Spanish writer and journalist.

1954/ Jacinto Benavente, Spanish playwright.

1958/ Faisal II, King of Iraq.

1970/ Luis Mariano, Spanish singer.

1971/ Ermilo Abreu Gómez, Mexican writer and academic.

1998/ Richard McDonald, creator of the homonymous fast food chain.

2002/ Joaquín Balaguer, former Dominican president.

2003/ Francisco Repilado Muñoz, “Compay Segundo”, Cuban musician.

2010/ Eduardo Sánchez Junco, director of the magazine “Hola”.

Saints of July 14.