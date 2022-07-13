‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Was Four Hours Long And ‘Very Crazy And Wild’ But A Lot Of Content Had To Be Cut – CINEMABLEND

The fourth installment of God of Thunder, directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, hits theaters on July 8.

Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment of the god of thunder played by Chris Hemsworth, has surprised fans of the UCM before reaching the movie theaters. The film, directed by Taika Waititi and with Natalie Portman again as Jane Fosterhard less than two hours. Something curious if we compare the previous installments of the franchise, which normally reach two and a half hours. However, there is an extended version of the film that lasts a whopping four hours. So, Waititi has taken the scissor thing to heart while editing this project.

“It was about four hours”says Waititi in Collider. “And a lot of times on set…we’ve talked about this before, like when, in the moment, you think, ‘This is the best thing anybody’s ever shot in the history of shooting things.’ And then you get to editing. You think: ‘I still like it’ And then, after six months of being part of the film, you realize that it was funny at the time but that it has nothing to do with the movie“.

Some privileged have been lucky enough to see this extensive version of the film. Of course, Hemsworth is one of them. The actor, who repeats as Thor for the eighth time – not counting mentions or post-credit scenes in other UCM installments – has described such a version as “very crazy and wild” and has compared it to a ‘sketch’ of the Monty Python.

Portman, who becomes the Mjölnir bearer in the film, he has also spoken about the “remarkable content” that has been cut from the final cut. “The joy and sadness of a Taika Waititi project is that creates so much brilliance and material that the film could be infinite things“, he explains. “And that, inevitably, means that the incredible, funny and emotional comedy and drama does not end in the final cut. So there is a lot. I mean, there are entire planets that are no longer“.

Will the MCU fans see that extended version at some point? The Blu-ray of the film may contain a lot of deleted material in its extras. Another option is that Waititi or one of the actors show some discarded scenes on their social networks.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits movie theaters July 8. Set after the events of Avengers: Endgamewhen the god of thunder decides to leave New Asgard in hands of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and leave with the Guardians of the Galaxythe superhero of Asgard will have to face the villain hat (Christian Bale), who wants to kill all the gods.

