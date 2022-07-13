‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: The God of Thunder’s Tribute to Iron Man and Black Widow – CINEMABLEND

The fourth installment of the Asgard superhero, starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman, has already hit theaters.

BEWARE, ‘SPOILERS’! The following news contains ‘spoilers’ of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth installment about the thunder god of MarvelIt has already reached the movie theaters. Taika Waititi directs and Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman star in the film. The film is set after the events that occurred in Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgamehence the superhero of Asgard has paid tribute to two fallen heroes in the battle against Thanos (Josh Brolyn).

The moment occurs when Thor is captured by Zeus (Russell Crowe) and the latter tears off the robe that covers the god of thunder with his powers. Several tattoos can be seen on his back. One of them, the largest, is about Loki (Tom Hiddleston), his brother fallen in battle at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

But there are two others dedicated to Tony Stark/Hombre de Hierro (Robert Downey Jr.) and Natasha Romanoff/black widow (Scarlett Johansson). They both sacrificed themselves Avengers: Endgame: The first snapping his fingers to defeat the villain. The second launching into the void in vormir for his teammates to take over soul gem.





The names “tony” Y “Natasha” they appear written on the parchment on the right side of the superhero’s back. The list also reads: “Mother” (“Mother”) -Rene Russo played Frigga-, “Father” (“Father”) -Anthony Hopkins was odin– Y heimdall (Idris Elba), another of those who fell at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

Thor: Love and Thunder has collected more than 303 million dollars all over the world. The film follows the god of thunder, who after defeating Thanos left New Asgard and left it in the hands of Valkyrie (TessaThompson). traveling with the Guardians of the GalaxyThor regained his form and after helping in some battles, he must face hat, a villain who wants to destroy all the gods. At his side will be his faithful friend Korg (Waititi) and his ex Jane Foster (Portman), the new bearer of the Mjolnir.

