‘Thor: love and thunder’, the film in which Chris Hemsworth acts with his children and kisses Elsa Pataky

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth surprised last June at the premiere in Sydney (Australia) of Thor: love and thunder coming with their three children, the twins Sasha and Tristan and their sister India Rose, who preferred to stay behind the scenes with her grandmothers and friends. Her twin brothers, from eight years, They debuted on the red carpet, where they monopolized all the flashes.

India, the eldest daughter, who is ten years old, makes his film debut alongside his father in a small role playing the character Love. It has text and, in the final part, father and daughter appear flying like two superheroes. It is not the first time that India has set foot on the set of Thor.

11 years ago he was already there accompanying his father while he was filming. Now it’s his turn to demonstrate his acting skills. “She’s my superheroine”says Hemsworth.

“There’s a female Thor in the movie, obviously, who is Natalie Portman, and also there are some family moments in the movie, but you will see“Pataky told Hola.

On Objective TV they anticipate that Tristan plays a young version of Thor and that Elsa Pataky appears with a small role.

Although it is not easy to catch it at a glance, in a scene from the superhero’s past, we see Thor kissing a werewolf on the back of a giant wolf. That’s Pataky, who returns her cameo to her husband that he made in Interceptor.

Full nude of Chris Hemsworth

Since the trailer aired, much has been said about Thor’s nudity, which appears pixelated. “The first time I played Thor I took off my shirt and thought: You know what’s going to sweeten this… in a decade everything else will come out too,” the protagonist confessed to Variety.

Director Taika Waititi tells Comicbook that “we all knew we wanted to do it from the beginning. In fact, that was in the first draft of the script and Chris was on board as well. You know, I think if you have a body like Chris Hemsworth, like, you know, even he gets it. It would be a waste not to show it, it would be a crime against humanity not to. So, you know, you have to provide for the masses.”

a very family life

The actors are one of the most beautiful couples that the world of cinema has given us since they met in 2010 and they were married before they had been a couple for a year. In 2012, they had their first daughter, India Rose, and in 2014, their twins Tristan and Sasha, who are eight years old. They live on the Australian coast and despite being a couple with a very tight schedule, they make it clear that family life is very important and they try to make room for the children.

His sense of responsibility reaches such a point that in an interview in the Hormiguero he confessed that he could not be in Spain for more than 48 hours because he had to go to a play in which his daughter India participated.