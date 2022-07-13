Thor Love and Thunder: Cameos by Lena Headey, Jeff Goldblum and Peter Dinklage were removed for this reason | SPORT-PLAY

“Thor: Love and Thunder”, also known as “Thor: Love and Thunder”, includes a large number of funny and unexpected cameos, including the Guardians of the Galaxy, Jane Foster’s group and members of the Asgardian theater (Matt Damon, Sam Neill, Luke Hemsworth and Melissa McCarthy).

Also, the family of Chris Hemsworthin charge of interpreting the God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU for its acronym in English), also participates in the new film. His wife Elsa Pataky plays a werewolf, who had an affair with Thor.

while his son Sasha brings to life the child Thor in the sequence in which Odin’s son becomes an adult, and his daughter indian rose plays the daughter of Gorr. But those weren’t the only cameos the director Taika Waititi I had prepared forThor: Love and Thunder”, for example, the appearances of Lena Headey, Jeff Goldblum Y Peter Dinklage.

Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster in “Thor: Ragnarok” (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WHY WERE LENA HEADEY, JEFF GOLDBLUM AND PETER DINKLAGE CAMEOS REMOVED?

Jeff Goldblum Y Peter Dinklage They took back their papers MCU as The Grand Master and Eitri, respectively, while lena heady I would play a new character. However, the director was forced to cut almost half of the footage, which included cameos by these famous actors.

Also, Taika Waititi indicated that the scenes were “not good enough” to make it to the final cut, something the stars of “game of Thrones” Y “jurassic-parkThey would have no problem understanding.

“When you cut something it’s a bit of a challenge to yourself because you’re like, ‘Am I not that good? Should I have seen it coming? But in every movie I’ve done, I’ve probably cut the same amount”, said the filmmaker in an interview with Insider.

Furthermore, he added: “When you get into editing, you never know. A scene itself could be the funniest or most intriguing thing, but sometimes those things, if you keep them up, will just bring the movie to a halt. So you gotta do what’s best for the movie”.

“And if you ask any of those actors who were eliminated, Jeff Goldblum, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage… Everyone understands how this works”, continued the director. “They have been in the game long enough. This is how things are”.

Taika Waititi He did not want to reveal details of the scenes in which Headey, Goldblum or Dinklage appeared: “I don’t want people to see the deleted scenes, because they’re deleted for a reason: they’re not good enough. The scenes weren’t in the movie and that’s it.”. Will they be available on the DVD/Bluray edition of “Thor: Love and Thunder”?