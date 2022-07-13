this is The-List of his best tapes

Whether wielding the whip of Indiana Jones or the controls of the Millennium Falcon, Harrison Ford has managed to maintain the role of a true icon of action movies in recent decades.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 13, 1942, he made his first forays into series such as Virginian (1962), with not much luck. For this reason, Ford devoted himself to carpentry, until a new opportunity came for him in american graffiti (1973), where he met George Lucas. The rest is history.

Nominated once for BAFTA and Oscar, and winner of the Golden Globe for career, Harrison Ford will return to the big screen to play Indiana Jones again in the new installment of the saga. As he arrives, he knows the best movies of his.

6

The fugitive

The Fugitive. USA, 1993.

Doctor Richard Kimble’s wife is savagely murdered in her own home, making the doctor the main suspect in her murder, for which he is tried and convicted. However, during his transfer to prison, he manages to escape and begins to investigate who killed his wife.

He won the Oscar and the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor. The film is based on the television series The fugitive, in which Dr. Kimble is a pediatrician, not a surgeon. Kevin Costner and Michael Douglas were considered to play the lead role in this film. It is the only film inspired by a television series that has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture, although it was not awarded this award.

5

witness in danger

Samuel Lap is a young Amish who witnesses a murder. When the murderers become aware of his presence and the progress of police officer John Book’s investigations, they pursue him to his religious community.

Sylvester Stallone was initially considered for the role played by Harrison Ford. In order to prepare for his role, Ford spent time among police officers in Philadelphia. Residents of the Amish communities were upset by the way his creed was portrayed in the film.

4

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark

An intrepid archaeologist and adventurer travels to South America to locate a golden statue, but fails in his attempt. However, a museum curator tells him the story of the mythical Ark of the Covenant, which holds multiple secrets about the existence of man.

Nick Nolte, Jack Nicholson and Tom Selleck were some of the actors considered to play the leading role in this film. The opening scene of the film is inspired by the adventures of Rich Uncle McDuck, published in the 1950s and of which Spielberg was a fan. Indiana Jones’s whip is 3 meters long, although shorter copies were used in some filming scenes.

3

Apocalypse Now

A young and experienced soldier is sent to Vietnam with one goal: to locate and eliminate Colonel Kurtz, who has gone mad and is leading a guerrilla group made up of renegade militiamen and local tribes.

It won the Oscar for Best Sound and Best Cinematography and the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The edition of this film took just over two years and was one of the first to receive the Palme d’Or, although the statuette was not yet finished. shared the award with The Tin Drum.

two

bladerunner

Blade Runner is the name of a special police force dedicated to the search and destruction of replicants, human-shaped robots prohibited on Earth. Rick Deckhard is a veteran of this corporation who returns to action after the death of a colleague.

In the film it is hinted that agent Deckhard is actually a replicant, which has caused various controversies among fans; in fact, director Ridley Scott claimed that he was, while Harrison Ford flatly denied it. For some time there was speculation of the ‘Blade Runner curse’, as several companies whose logos appeared on the film reported losses after the film’s release.

1

Star Wars: Episode 4 – A New Hope

An evil emperor subjugates a part of the universe using fear as his main weapon, triggering a harshly suppressed revolt. As a result, the dissident princess Leia is captured, so a peculiar team must rescue her from her.

Did you know that two of the dialects used in the film are based on Zulu and Quechua? The firm Kenner Toys was wary of the success of the film, so it released a limited number of toys that, later, had to be produced in large quantities. The film’s soundtrack is inspired by 19th century romanticism, which was reinterpreted by John Williams as the project’s emotional anchor.