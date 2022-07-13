this is how the awaited moment was lived

The meeting that everyone was waiting for could finally materialize. Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez They met again, but now Europejust as the lawyer had promised weeks ago.

Little is known about that meeting, since so far there is only one video that shows that they had a small meeting behind the backstage of a concert that the actor would give with jeff beck.



The lawyer and the actor met again after winning the trial, but now in Europe.





In the recording, which already covers all social networks, you can see Camillethe other lawyer named Jessica Mayersas well as another member of the legal team and one more visit that many fans may not have expected.

This was the reunion of Camille Vasquez and Johnny Depp in Europe

One detail that can be seen in the video is that the star lawyer was accompanied by her boyfriend, as planned, so any idea that she and the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean would spend a few days together is ruled out. as many expected.

In fact, in the video you can see how the heartthrob of the native of California, gives a hug to Johnny in what appears to be a farewell.





And it is that for some days it was known that Vasquez He would go to England to celebrate his birthday with his partner, who would organize a party for him. Later, both would undertake a trip to Prague, Czech Republicto meet Johnny.

Apparently it was. While not much is known about it, the video was leaked a day after Depp give his concert in that city, this July 11, which could confirm the theories.

Camille Vasquez rules out romance with Johnny Depp

Since the trial began, millions of fans have shipped the couple and rumors of an alleged romance began; However, from the beginning the woman of laws was very forceful in assuring that they were only friends.





She even revealed that she had a partner, and that she had been happily in love with him for a few months now. As to JohnnyHe said that he loved him very much and that he had become a great friend. Despite this, fans continue to relate them.